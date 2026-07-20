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66
36:66
ولو نشاء لطمسنا على اعينهم فاستبقوا الصراط فانى يبصرون ٦٦
وَلَوْ نَشَآءُ لَطَمَسْنَا عَلَىٰٓ أَعْيُنِهِمْ فَٱسْتَبَقُوا۟ ٱلصِّرَٰطَ فَأَنَّىٰ يُبْصِرُونَ ٦٦
وَلَوْ
نَشَآءُ
لَطَمَسْنَا
عَلٰۤی
اَعْیُنِهِمْ
فَاسْتَبَقُوا
الصِّرَاطَ
فَاَنّٰی
یُبْصِرُوْنَ
۟
Dan jika Kami menghendaki, pastilah Kami hapuskan penglihatan mata mereka; sehingga mereka berlomba-lomba (mencari) jalan. Maka bagaimana mungkin mereka dapat melihat?
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
30 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
A Siddiqui
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 27:19, 36:66-67
These verses remind me of how ungrateful I am. How can I complain about anything?
Had Allah willed, I could have been blinded, struggling to see my way. How could I possibly restore my vision if Allah took it away from me?
'Had We willed, We could have easily blinded their eyes, so they would struggle to find their way. How then could they see?' (36:66)
Had Allah willed, I could have been paralyzed - unable to move back and forth as I wish.
...
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32
6
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