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Yasin
57
36:57
لهم فيها فاكهة ولهم ما يدعون ٥٧
لَهُمْ فِيهَا فَـٰكِهَةٌۭ وَلَهُم مَّا يَدَّعُونَ ٥٧
لَهُمْ
فِیْهَا
فَاكِهَةٌ
وَّلَهُمْ
مَّا
یَدَّعُوْنَ
۟ۚۖ
Di surga itu mereka memperoleh buah-buahan dan memperoleh apa saja yang mereka inginkan.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
A Siddiqui
Mengikuti
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 102:8, 57:17, 50:35, 13:21, 42:20, 3:14, 36:57, 21:47
Imagine that everywhere you go throughout the day, there is a treasure chest coming along with you.
Every time you have a desire for something that is unlawful, deny yourself and imagine that you are placing it inside of this treasure chest. And then try to forget about it.
Now imagine reaching Jennah and opening this treasure chest that you carried around with you your whole life. Do you think you will feel deprived of anything in Jennah?
S...
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21
2
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
30 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
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