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Yasin
53
36:53
ان كانت الا صيحة واحدة فاذا هم جميع لدينا محضرون ٥٣
إِن كَانَتْ إِلَّا صَيْحَةًۭ وَٰحِدَةًۭ فَإِذَا هُمْ جَمِيعٌۭ لَّدَيْنَا مُحْضَرُونَ ٥٣
اِنْ
كَانَتْ
اِلَّا
صَیْحَةً
وَّاحِدَةً
فَاِذَا
هُمْ
جَمِیْعٌ
لَّدَیْنَا
مُحْضَرُوْنَ
۟
Teriakan itu hanya sekali saja, maka seketika itu mereka semua dihadapkan kepada Kami (untuk dihisab).
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Rayaan Shafi
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 20:108, 36:51, 36:53, 80:34-36
A few weeks ago, alhamdulillah, it was the nikah or marriage ceremony of my brother (I'm the oldest out of four brothers), which took place at a mosque.
After about an hour later, when most people have arrived at the place - it was a little over a hundred people, I think - the coordinator inside the mosque started to call everyone to gather and assemble in one particular area, so that the marriage introduction and ceremony can begin.
But the ...
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21
9
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
30 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
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