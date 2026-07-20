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31
36:31
الم يروا كم اهلكنا قبلهم من القرون انهم اليهم لا يرجعون ٣١
أَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ كَمْ أَهْلَكْنَا قَبْلَهُم مِّنَ ٱلْقُرُونِ أَنَّهُمْ إِلَيْهِمْ لَا يَرْجِعُونَ ٣١
اَلَمْ
یَرَوْا
كَمْ
اَهْلَكْنَا
قَبْلَهُمْ
مِّنَ
الْقُرُوْنِ
اَنَّهُمْ
اِلَیْهِمْ
لَا
یَرْجِعُوْنَ
۟ؕ
Tidakkah mereka mengetahui berapa banyak umat-umat sebelum mereka yang telah Kami binasakan. Orang-orang (yang telah Kami binasakan) itu tidak ada yang kembali kepada mereka.
1
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Sirotum Daud
Mengikuti
34 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:31, 36:5-6, 36:10-11, 36:13
The Qur'an brings forward an example, one that narrates the story of a people from before to whom three messengers were sent,
{ And present to them an example: the people of the city, when the messengers came to it— } (Qur'an, 36:13)
After relaying the story, we're asked,
{ Have they not considered how many generations We destroyed before them—that they to them will not return? } (Qur'an, 36:31)
If you think about it, these verses are the sam...
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8
2
Sirotum Daud
Mengikuti
18 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 62:9-10, 18:28, 36:31-32, 67:15, 67:24, 1:5-7
{ A man asked the Prophet ﷺ about the Hour, saying, "When will the Hour be?"
The Prophet ﷺ said, "What have you prepared for it?"
The man said, "Nothing, except that I love Allah and His Apostle."
The Prophet ﷺ said, "You will be with those whom you love." } (Sahih Al-Bukhari, 3688)
The people can be spread throughout the land, but we find ourselves gathering nonetheless. There are the more apparent points that we gather through, such as look...
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8
3
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
33 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Lihat lainnya
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
43 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Lihat lainnya
9
2
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
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