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30
36:30
يا حسرة على العباد ما ياتيهم من رسول الا كانوا به يستهزيون ٣٠
يَـٰحَسْرَةً عَلَى ٱلْعِبَادِ ۚ مَا يَأْتِيهِم مِّن رَّسُولٍ إِلَّا كَانُوا۟ بِهِۦ يَسْتَهْزِءُونَ ٣٠
یٰحَسْرَةً
عَلَی
الْعِبَادِ ؔۚ
مَا
یَاْتِیْهِمْ
مِّنْ
رَّسُوْلٍ
اِلَّا
كَانُوْا
بِهٖ
یَسْتَهْزِءُوْنَ
۟
Alangkah besar penyesalan terhadap hamba-hamba itu, setiap datang seorang rasul kepada mereka, mereka selalu memperolok-olokkannya.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:30
Should we feel , and we seek refuge in Allah from it, let down by Allah if we aren’t mocked when trying to remind others of their duty to Allah when Allah mentions not a single messenger is sent except he is ridiculed by his people. So don’t feel bad if you are mocked , you are on the path of the messengers
5
0
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
33 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Lihat lainnya
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
43 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Lihat lainnya
9
2
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