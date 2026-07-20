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3
36:3
انك لمن المرسلين ٣
إِنَّكَ لَمِنَ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٣
اِنَّكَ
لَمِنَ
الْمُرْسَلِیْنَ
۟ۙ
sungguh, engkau (Muhammad) adalah salah seorang dari rasul-rasul,
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Pelajaran
Refleksi
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Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Yasir Fayaz
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:3
Islam is not for one personality; there are silent people, introverted people, extroverted people, Islam is open to all.
3
0
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
33 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Lihat lainnya
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
34 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Lihat lainnya
7
5
Salihu Abba
Mengikuti
35 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:2-6, 18:110
When we pause and truly contemplate the opening verses of Sūrah Yā-Sīn—particularly Qur’ān 36:2–6—we find a divine artistry that many hearts pass by without noticing. “By the Wise Qur’an” is not merely an oath; it is a challenge and an affirmation. Allah is inviting the audience to acknowledge, with their own eyes and intellect, that this revelation carries an embedded wisdom far beyond human construct.
Once this is established, Qur’ān 18:110 be...
Lihat lainnya
15
0
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
39 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
Lihat lainnya
4
1
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
43 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Lihat lainnya
9
2
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
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