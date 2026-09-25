It is stated in the Quran that on the Day of Judgement a man’s skin, ears, eyes and limbs will testify to his deeds. The theory of ‘skin speech’ of modern times has established the feasibility of such a happening. It has now been discovered that every utterance a man makes is recorded on the skin of his body and that it can be heard once again, just like a voice recorded by mechanical devices. Since God is not visible, man carries the impression that God does not see him. This misunderstanding gives rise to arrogance in man. But if a man realises that he is being observed by God at all times, his whole behaviour will change. In the Hereafter, when he finally stands before God, man will express sentiments of obedience, but this will be of no avail, because obedience or submission has value or credibility only if it is practised at the ‘unseen stage’ and not after reality has been unveiled for all to see.