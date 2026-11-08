When people asked the Prophet about the injunctions of the shariah on various social matters, he was instructed by God that great emphasis must be laid on goodness, justice, fraternity and piety. This is because any law serves its purpose only when the person who has to enforce it is God-fearing and truly desirous of justice. In the absence of such an attitude, despite the actual enforcement of law, no real reform can be brought about. Moreover, social reform can take place only when the evil-doer realizes that he is ultimately accountable to God and that, even if he manages to fool the people and save himself from the consequences of his crime in this world, he cannot escape from God’s grip. As for the doer of good works, he should carry on his efforts irrespective of whether or not he is appreciated by the people, in the belief that God is certainly watching him and will definitely reward him for his endeavours. The dread of Hell will deter him from injustice and the hope of Paradise will give him the courage to endure the loss which is invariably faced in the process of living a truthful life.