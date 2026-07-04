Masuk
Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Taha
83
20:83
۞ وما اعجلك عن قومك يا موسى ٨٣
۞ وَمَآ أَعْجَلَكَ عَن قَوْمِكَ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ ٨٣
وَمَاۤ
اَعْجَلَكَ
عَنْ
قَوْمِكَ
یٰمُوْسٰی
۟
"Dan mengapa engkau datang lebih cepat daripada kaummu, wahai Musa?"
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Koyas Miah
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 20:83
The context of this ayah, I believe, is after Musa (as) and his people were saved from Pharoah, Musa (as) went ahead of his people so he could attend his appointed meeting with Allah. In the time he was away, his people began worshipping the calf.
On reflection, the ayah – and the question of 'rushing / hastening' – has a double meaning for me:
1) 'What made you rush?' - i.e. Intention: Sometimes in life, we rush ahead, enthusiastically seeki...
Lihat lainnya
5
0
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
Ayat sebelumnya
Ayat Berikutnya