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72
20:72
قالوا لن نوثرك على ما جاءنا من البينات والذي فطرنا فاقض ما انت قاض انما تقضي هاذه الحياة الدنيا ٧٢
قَالُوا۟ لَن نُّؤْثِرَكَ عَلَىٰ مَا جَآءَنَا مِنَ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَٱلَّذِى فَطَرَنَا ۖ فَٱقْضِ مَآ أَنتَ قَاضٍ ۖ إِنَّمَا تَقْضِى هَـٰذِهِ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَآ ٧٢
قَالُوْا
لَنْ
نُّؤْثِرَكَ
عَلٰی
مَا
جَآءَنَا
مِنَ
الْبَیِّنٰتِ
وَالَّذِیْ
فَطَرَنَا
فَاقْضِ
مَاۤ
اَنْتَ
قَاضٍ ؕ
اِنَّمَا
تَقْضِیْ
هٰذِهِ
الْحَیٰوةَ
الدُّنْیَا
۟ؕ
Mereka (para penyihir) berkata, "Kami tidak akan memilih (tunduk) kepadamu atas bukti-bukti nyata (mukjizat), yang telah datang kepada kami dan atas (Allah) yang telah menciptakan kami. Maka putuskanlah yang hendak engkau putuskan. Sesungguhnya engkau hanya dapat memutuskan pada kehidupan di dunia ini.
Tafsir
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Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
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Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Amer Abbas
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 82:4-6, 23:99-109, 20:72, 39:30
Loved this fb post by Br. Hisham Abdallah - So I will repost it here, then correlate with some ayahs that come to mind:
I am not going to sugar coat this:
- This life temporary
- This life is a test
- Once this life ends, eternity (Hereafter) begins
- Our conduct in this life has consequences in the Hereafter
- All our deeds, whether of the heart or of the limbs are recorded and will be made available for us to see in the Hereafter
- The deeds o...
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16
1
Sherene Mansor
Mengikuti
4 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 20:70-72
Where do you stand in the presence of Wahy?
The magicians of Firaun's court "threw" their bodies in prostration the moment they realised that they were in the presence of Divine Revelation.
They declared their faith to the God of Harun and Musa simultaneously rejecting Firaun claims of lordship over them.
When threatened with violent deaths, they slapped a humiliating remark like spit at the tyrant's face :
"So do whatever you want! Your auth...
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14
2
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