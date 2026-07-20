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As-Sajdah
4
32:4
الله الذي خلق السماوات والارض وما بينهما في ستة ايام ثم استوى على العرش ما لكم من دونه من ولي ولا شفيع افلا تتذكرون ٤
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا فِى سِتَّةِ أَيَّامٍۢ ثُمَّ ٱسْتَوَىٰ عَلَى ٱلْعَرْشِ ۖ مَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِهِۦ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا شَفِيعٍ ۚ أَفَلَا تَتَذَكَّرُونَ ٤
اَللّٰهُ
الَّذِیْ
خَلَقَ
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضَ
وَمَا
بَیْنَهُمَا
فِیْ
سِتَّةِ
اَیَّامٍ
ثُمَّ
اسْتَوٰی
عَلَی
الْعَرْشِ ؕ
مَا
لَكُمْ
مِّنْ
دُوْنِهٖ
مِنْ
وَّلِیٍّ
وَّلَا
شَفِیْعٍ ؕ
اَفَلَا
تَتَذَكَّرُوْنَ
۟
Allah yang menciptakan langit dan bumi dan apa yang ada di antara keduanya dalam enam masa, kemudian Dia bersemayam di atas Arasy.
1
Bagimu tidak ada seorang pun penolong maupun pemberi syafaat
2
selain Dia. Maka apakah kamu tidak memperhatikan?
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Maha Ezzeddine
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 32:4
Diposting di
Muslim American Society
There are some profound descriptions of Our Lord in this surah, the Prostration.
So many times in this surah is He (swt) referred to as Our Lord, Their Lord. The same name we praise Him in sujood, 'Glory be to My Lord the most High.'
But this is the only verse in Surah As-Sajda where He is mentioned by His name.
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Allah...
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2
0
Raef
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 32:4
Diposting di
Muslim American Society
My reflection is specifically on the 'creation of the heavens and earth and ALL in between in 6 days'. By any measure this is an unfathomably ginormous feat…done by the All-Mighty…and yet it was done in 6 days. Not 1 day, or a second….Done by the One who when He says 'Be' , it is.
Once again Allah swt challenges our notion of time…and perhaps is forcing us to see that the only reason He created it in 6 days is because He wanted to…and that’s i...
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