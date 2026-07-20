Masuk
Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
22
32:22
ومن اظلم ممن ذكر بايات ربه ثم اعرض عنها انا من المجرمين منتقمون ٢٢
وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن ذُكِّرَ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ رَبِّهِۦ ثُمَّ أَعْرَضَ عَنْهَآ ۚ إِنَّا مِنَ ٱلْمُجْرِمِينَ مُنتَقِمُونَ ٢٢
وَمَنْ
اَظْلَمُ
مِمَّنْ
ذُكِّرَ
بِاٰیٰتِ
رَبِّهٖ
ثُمَّ
اَعْرَضَ
عَنْهَا ؕ
اِنَّا
مِنَ
الْمُجْرِمِیْنَ
مُنْتَقِمُوْنَ
۟۠
Dan siapakah yang lebih zalim daripada orang yang telah diperingatkan dengan ayat-ayat Tuhannya, kemudian dia berpaling darinya? Sungguh, Kami akan memberikan balasan kepada orang-orang yang berdosa.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Koyas Miah
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 32:22
It’s easy when reading an ayah like this to automatically think that, because it’s primarily applying to disbelievers / rejectors, it is therefore a warning to ‘others’.
But when I read the opening question – 'Who is more wrong than…' – that suggests to me that there are levels of being wrong. And whilst as Muslims we are, by Allah’s Mercy, protected from being amongst those that reject the revelation, are there other levels of rejection that w...
Lihat lainnya
4
1
Maha Ezzeddine
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 32:22, 4:115, 43:36, 20:122-126
Diposting di
Muslim American Society
The verses that talk about those who turn away from guidance, after they were given warnings and clear signs, are terrifying. May Allah protect us from turning away from guidance and clear instructions from Allah.
-they will be abandoned to their choice
-they will live a constricted, miserable life
-they will be assigned a devil as a close companion to draw them deeper into loss
-they will be blind and neglected on the Day of Judgment
(summariz...
Lihat lainnya
7
0
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
Ayat sebelumnya
Ayat Berikutnya