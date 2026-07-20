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As-Sajdah
2
32:2
تنزيل الكتاب لا ريب فيه من رب العالمين ٢
تَنزِيلُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهِ مِن رَّبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢
تَنْزِیْلُ
الْكِتٰبِ
لَا
رَیْبَ
فِیْهِ
مِنْ
رَّبِّ
الْعٰلَمِیْنَ
۟ؕ
Turunnya Al-Qur`an itu tidak ada keraguan padanya, (yaitu) dari Tuhan seluruh alam.
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Amer Abbas
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:2, 32:2
Diposting di
Muslim American Society
Just like Surat Albaqara, Surat As-Sajda starts with the elimination of any doubt in regards to the Holy Quran, that it's the absolute truth.
As a friend, Foad Alghoul, alluded in a facebook post, most books start with disclaimers about how the book came about, explaining the process, and protection from liability if mistakes were made, while Allah - exalted is he - proclaims with full confidence that there is absolutely no doubt in this book.
...
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9
4
Maha Ezzeddine
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 32:2
Diposting di
Muslim American Society
Fadel Soliman comments on this word 'tanzeel.' The revelation, or 'coming down'
It has gravity, it describes an anomaly. A truly momentous occasion, that changed the course of the earth. It describes the moment of direct contact and communication between God and His human creation.
2
0
Rayaan Shafi
Mengikuti
7 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 17:9, 32:1-2, 47:24
I was wondering to myself, "What gives me so much pleasure to read and reflect on the Quran? Why is it so amazing and interesting? How come I never get bored or tired of it."
Of course, I can't answer that in a single sentence, because there are many things about the Quran that makes it so unique from everything else that we see or know.
It is a miracle in itself that it was sent down to an unlettered Prophet (peace be upon him) and yet the mos...
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26
11
Rayaan Shafi
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 10:57-58, 32:1-2, 72:1
The Quran is like Allah's banquet on this earth, which we are all invited to.
This is the book that contains guidance, healing, mercy, knowledge, blessings, firmness, tranquility, and everything else that human soul craves for. Thus, Abdullah ibn Masood reported that the Prophet (pbuh) said:
'This Quran is the banquet of Allah, so take as much as you can from His banquet. Indeed, this Quran is the Rope of Allah, and it is the clear Light and ...
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25
10
Hana Alasry
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 32:1-3
Diposting di
Muslim American Society
I'm immediately remind of the first two verses of surat Baqara. Both chapters begin with the opening letters 'alif, lam, meem' and both chapters clarify the nature of certainy the Quran holds. Interestingly though, while surat baqara's next verse will emphasize the actions of the believers, the next verse of surat Sajda focuses on the disbelievers. Another difference to note is that in surat baqara, Allah is referring to the Quran as a Book, whil...
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4
0
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