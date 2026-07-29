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Al-Baqarah
95
2:95
ولن يتمنوه ابدا بما قدمت ايديهم والله عليم بالظالمين ٩٥
وَلَن يَتَمَنَّوْهُ أَبَدًۢا بِمَا قَدَّمَتْ أَيْدِيهِمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ عَلِيمٌۢ بِٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٩٥
وَلَنْ
یَّتَمَنَّوْهُ
اَبَدًا
بِمَا
قَدَّمَتْ
اَیْدِیْهِمْ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
عَلِیْمٌۢ
بِالظّٰلِمِیْنَ
۟
Tetapi mereka tidak akan menginginkan kematian itu sama sekali, karena dosa-dosa yang telah dilakukan tangan-tangan mereka. Dan Allah Maha Mengetahui orang-orang zalim.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
ekaterina myachina
Mengikuti
10 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:94-96
The Weight of This World
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:94–96) through the Hadith
Reading these ayahs, it becomes difficult not to notice how tightly the heart clings to this world.
The Qur’an says:
﴿قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ الدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ عِندَ اللَّهِ خَالِصَةً مِّن دُونِ النَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا الْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ﴾
“Say: If the Home of the Hereafter with Allah is exclusively for you apart from all others, then wish for death, if you ...
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9
2
sabah firdous
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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