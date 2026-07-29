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Al-Baqarah
84
2:84
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم لا تسفكون دماءكم ولا تخرجون انفسكم من دياركم ثم اقررتم وانتم تشهدون ٨٤
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ لَا تَسْفِكُونَ دِمَآءَكُمْ وَلَا تُخْرِجُونَ أَنفُسَكُم مِّن دِيَـٰرِكُمْ ثُمَّ أَقْرَرْتُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَشْهَدُونَ ٨٤
وَاِذْ
اَخَذْنَا
مِیْثَاقَكُمْ
لَا
تَسْفِكُوْنَ
دِمَآءَكُمْ
وَلَا
تُخْرِجُوْنَ
اَنْفُسَكُمْ
مِّنْ
دِیَارِكُمْ
ثُمَّ
اَقْرَرْتُمْ
وَاَنْتُمْ
تَشْهَدُوْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Kami mengambil janji kamu, "Janganlah kamu menumpahkan darahmu (membunuh orang), dan mengusir dirimu (saudara sebangsamu) dari kampung halamanmu." kemudian kamu berikrar dan bersaksi.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
ekaterina myachina
Mengikuti
11 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:83-84
The Weight of Gentle Speech
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:83–84) through the Hadith
In the middle of a covenant about worship, prayer, and charity,
the Qur’an says:
﴿وَقُولُوا لِلنَّاسِ حُسْنًا﴾
“And speak kindly to people.” - (2:83)
The verse appears among commands given to Bani Israil:
to worship Allah alone, honor parents, care for relatives, orphans, and the needy, establish prayer, and give zakah.
Classical tafsir relates these ayahs to that ...
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9
6
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:84-86
These verses are a very strong proof That belief requires action. That is because here the Jews were blamed by Allah for following some of the divine laws of their religion pertaining to combat and violating other laws based on their benefit. They obeyed the laws pertaining to freeing captives for ransom but violated the laws pertaining to fighting and expelling other Jews in war. The proof lies in the last verse where Allah called they're appli...
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3
0
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