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Al-Baqarah
81
2:81
بلى من كسب سيية واحاطت به خطييته فاولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٨١
بَلَىٰ مَن كَسَبَ سَيِّئَةًۭ وَأَحَـٰطَتْ بِهِۦ خَطِيٓـَٔتُهُۥ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلنَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٨١
بَلٰی
مَنْ
كَسَبَ
سَیِّئَةً
وَّاَحَاطَتْ
بِهٖ
خَطِیْٓـَٔتُهٗ
فَاُولٰٓىِٕكَ
اَصْحٰبُ
النَّارِ ۚ
هُمْ
فِیْهَا
خٰلِدُوْنَ
۟
Tidaklah demikian! Barang siapa berbuat keburukan dan dosanya telah menenggelamkannya, maka mereka itu penghuni neraka. Mereka kekal di dalamnya.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
tareq abed
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:81
This ayah uses an interesting metaphor (isti'ara) by referring to the action that one's sins will do to the one who commits them as 'iHaTa', which means to encompass. This verb is usually used to refer to when an enemy army surrounds you from all sides.
So its almost as if Allah (SWT) is comparing your sins on the day of judgement (if you allow them to accumulate) to enemy soldiers that will surround you and carry you off into the Hellfire. Thi...
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19
2
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:81
The evil mentioned here is shirk as we believe no sin will cause you to reside in hellfire permanently except for shirk and dying on it.
0
0
ekaterina myachina
Mengikuti
11 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:80-82
A Few Numbered Days
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:80–82) through the Hadith
After assumption and inherited certainty,
these ayahs turn toward another danger that feels deeply familiar:
﴿وَقَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَةً﴾
“And they said: ‘The Fire will never touch us except for a few numbered days.’” (2:80)
Classical tafsir relates these words to some from Bani Israil who believed that any punishment would only be tempor...
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20
2
Talha Majeed
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:81-82
I recently watched a Q&A video by Sh. Yasir Qadhi where someone asked,
'How is eternal punishment fair for a finite amount of sins?'
Many great points were brought up in his answer as always, such as the sentence given for a crime is not based on the length of the crime, but instead the severity, and what crime is bigger than associating partners with God?
Another explanation came to me that can be seen in these two Ayahs. After Allah mention...
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