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Al-Baqarah
79
2:79
فويل للذين يكتبون الكتاب بايديهم ثم يقولون هاذا من عند الله ليشتروا به ثمنا قليلا فويل لهم مما كتبت ايديهم وويل لهم مما يكسبون ٧٩
فَوَيْلٌۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يَكْتُبُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِأَيْدِيهِمْ ثُمَّ يَقُولُونَ هَـٰذَا مِنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ لِيَشْتَرُوا۟ بِهِۦ ثَمَنًۭا قَلِيلًۭا ۖ فَوَيْلٌۭ لَّهُم مِّمَّا كَتَبَتْ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَوَيْلٌۭ لَّهُم مِّمَّا يَكْسِبُونَ ٧٩
فَوَیْلٌ
لِّلَّذِیْنَ
یَكْتُبُوْنَ
الْكِتٰبَ
بِاَیْدِیْهِمْ ۗ
ثُمَّ
یَقُوْلُوْنَ
هٰذَا
مِنْ
عِنْدِ
اللّٰهِ
لِیَشْتَرُوْا
بِهٖ
ثَمَنًا
قَلِیْلًا ؕ
فَوَیْلٌ
لَّهُمْ
مِّمَّا
كَتَبَتْ
اَیْدِیْهِمْ
وَوَیْلٌ
لَّهُمْ
مِّمَّا
یَكْسِبُوْنَ
۟
Maka celakalah orang-orang yang menulis kitab dengan tangan mereka (sendiri), kemudian berkata, "Ini dari Allah," (dengan maksud) untuk menjualnya dengan harga murah. Maka celakalah mereka, karena tulisan tangan mereka, dan celakalah mereka karena apa yang mereka perbuat.
1
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:79
We sometimes read verses like this about the People of the book changing their text and feel no fear on ourselves as the Quran is preserved so I would never even think of trying to change a verse in the quran nor would I get away with doing so . But it is not limited to changing the verses literally by erasing it and rewriting it the way you want as the People of the Book did. It also applies to those who change the interpreted meanings to suit...
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ekaterina myachina
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11 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:78-79
Inherited Words
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:78–79) through the Hadith
After speaking about those who concealed what they knew,
the Qur’an turns toward another condition of the heart:
﴿وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا أَمَانِيَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَظُنُّونَ﴾
“And among them are unlearned ones who do not know the Scripture except through assumptions and wishful notions, and they do nothing but speculate.” -2:78.
Classical t...
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