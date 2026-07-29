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Al-Baqarah
62
2:62
ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱلَّذِينَ هَادُوا۟ وَٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ وَٱلصَّـٰبِـِٔينَ مَنْ ءَامَنَ بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا فَلَهُمْ أَجْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ٦٢
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
وَالَّذِیْنَ
هَادُوْا
وَالنَّصٰرٰی
وَالصّٰبِـِٕیْنَ
مَنْ
اٰمَنَ
بِاللّٰهِ
وَالْیَوْمِ
الْاٰخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَالِحًا
فَلَهُمْ
اَجْرُهُمْ
عِنْدَ
رَبِّهِمْ ۪ۚ
وَلَا
خَوْفٌ
عَلَیْهِمْ
وَلَا
هُمْ
یَحْزَنُوْنَ
۟
Sesungguhnya orang-orang yang beriman, orang-orang Yahudi, orang-orang Nasrani dan orang-orang ṣābiīn,
1
siapa saja (diantara mereka) yang beriman kepada Allah dan hari akhir, dan melakukan kebajikan, mereka mendapat pahala dari Tuhannya, tidak ada rasa takut pada mereka, dan mereka tidak bersedih hati.
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
R. Ebied
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 10:62, 46:13, 2:277, 5:69, 2:112, 7:35, 2:274, 2:62, 2:38, 6:48, 39:61
Quranic Remedies to Overcome Fear and Sadness
Amidst difficult world news and tragedies as well as daily trials that we may experience, whom are those that can overcome fear and sadness, in this world and the next?
One of the ways these emotions are interpreted in the Quran is fear of what is yet to come and sadness is about what has passed in this world. While these verses don't negate the reality that we will feel fear or sadness as human be...
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26
1
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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9
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