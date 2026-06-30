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Al-Baqarah
6
2:6
ان الذين كفروا سواء عليهم اانذرتهم ام لم تنذرهم لا يومنون ٦
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ سَوَآءٌ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَأَنذَرْتَهُمْ أَمْ لَمْ تُنذِرْهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ ٦
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْا
سَوَآءٌ
عَلَیْهِمْ
ءَاَنْذَرْتَهُمْ
اَمْ
لَمْ
تُنْذِرْهُمْ
لَا
یُؤْمِنُوْنَ
۟
Sesungguhnya orang-orang kafir,
1
sama saja bagi mereka, engkau (Muhammad) beri peringatan atau tidak engkau beri peringatan, mereka tidak akan beriman.
Tafsir
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Jasmina Ahmed
Mengikuti
15 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:6
Physiology has always been one of my favourite subject in medicine and one of the most fascinating thing about our body is the ability to heal itself, constantly adjusting, compensating, restoring balance without us even realising. The danger arises when the external insult persists and your body exhausts itself and is no longer able to compensate. It then reaches a state of decompensation and then eventually an irreversible state. And at that st...
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16
3
Sirotum Daud
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 27:42-44, 2:6, 91:7-10
Towards the end of Ramadan, I began to share my thoughts on the description of the muttaqeen at the beginning of Suratul-Baqarah. Allah willing, I wanted to continue on from there and look to the descriptions of disbelief and hypocrisy. Like the description of the muttaqeen, their descriptions can tell us much, except this time about the characteristics we should be wary of within ourselves.
We begin to recite once again, we look to how Allah de...
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10
3
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