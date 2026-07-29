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Al-Baqarah
43
2:43
واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة واركعوا مع الراكعين ٤٣
وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتُوا۟ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ وَٱرْكَعُوا۟ مَعَ ٱلرَّٰكِعِينَ ٤٣
وَاَقِیْمُوا
الصَّلٰوةَ
وَاٰتُوا
الزَّكٰوةَ
وَارْكَعُوْا
مَعَ
الرّٰكِعِیْنَ
۟
Dan laksanakanlah salat, tunaikanlah zakat dan rukuklah beserta orang yang rukuk.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
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6 tahun yang lalu
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Referensi
Ayat 4:43, 4:102, 24:30, 2:43, 4:101, 33:53, 33:32, 17:32, 2:239
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
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