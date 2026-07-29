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Al-Baqarah
27
2:27
الذين ينقضون عهد الله من بعد ميثاقه ويقطعون ما امر الله به ان يوصل ويفسدون في الارض اولايك هم الخاسرون ٢٧
ٱلَّذِينَ يَنقُضُونَ عَهْدَ ٱللَّهِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مِيثَـٰقِهِۦ وَيَقْطَعُونَ مَآ أَمَرَ ٱللَّهُ بِهِۦٓ أَن يُوصَلَ وَيُفْسِدُونَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْخَـٰسِرُونَ ٢٧
الَّذِیْنَ
یَنْقُضُوْنَ
عَهْدَ
اللّٰهِ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
مِیْثَاقِهٖ ۪
وَیَقْطَعُوْنَ
مَاۤ
اَمَرَ
اللّٰهُ
بِهٖۤ
اَنْ
یُّوْصَلَ
وَیُفْسِدُوْنَ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ ؕ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
هُمُ
الْخٰسِرُوْنَ
۟
(yaitu) orang–orang yang melanggar perjanjian Allah setelah (perjanjian) itu diteguhkan, dan memutuskan apa yang diperintahkan Allah untuk disambungkan dan berbuat kerusakan di bumi. Mereka itulah orang-orang yang rugi.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:27
Ayats 26-39
Allah tells us to reflect on our own lives as His sign. And His mercy and hope on us is evident when He says 'He is the One Who created everything in the earth for you. Then He turned towards the heaven, forming it into seven heavens'.
Then He informs us about the story of Adam AS since before his existence and this makes me realise how favorable Allah is about us and how dear we are to Him. He holds all the knowledge over everythin...
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2
2
ekaterina myachina
Mengikuti
14 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:25-27
A Promise, A Test, A Consequence
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:25-27) through the Hadith
There is a quiet sequence in these ayahs.
You are first shown where you are being led… (2:25 - a promise)
then how people respond along the way… (2:26 - a test)
and finally what that response becomes over time. (2:27 - a consequence)
It begins by opening something ahead of you — not fear this time, but promise:
وَبَشِّرِ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَ...
Lihat lainnya
4
0
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:30-33, 2:34-27
When reading this short passage we see the angels , whom Allah speaks to directly and are able to witness the world which is currently unseen to us , were not able to see the wisdom of Adams creation and inheritance of the earth when their assessment, which proved correct , is that his offsprings will cause corruption on earth and spill blood. Allah made it clear there is a greater wisdom in his creation than meets the eye that only the All knowi...
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5
0
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