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Al-Baqarah
251
2:251
فهزموهم باذن الله وقتل داوود جالوت واتاه الله الملك والحكمة وعلمه مما يشاء ولولا دفع الله الناس بعضهم ببعض لفسدت الارض ولاكن الله ذو فضل على العالمين ٢٥١
فَهَزَمُوهُم بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ وَقَتَلَ دَاوُۥدُ جَالُوتَ وَءَاتَىٰهُ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُلْكَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَعَلَّمَهُۥ مِمَّا يَشَآءُ ۗ وَلَوْلَا دَفْعُ ٱللَّهِ ٱلنَّاسَ بَعْضَهُم بِبَعْضٍۢ لَّفَسَدَتِ ٱلْأَرْضُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ذُو فَضْلٍ عَلَى ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢٥١
فَهَزَمُوْهُمْ
بِاِذْنِ
اللّٰهِ ۙ۫
وَقَتَلَ
دَاوٗدُ
جَالُوْتَ
وَاٰتٰىهُ
اللّٰهُ
الْمُلْكَ
وَالْحِكْمَةَ
وَعَلَّمَهٗ
مِمَّا
یَشَآءُ ؕ
وَلَوْلَا
دَفْعُ
اللّٰهِ
النَّاسَ
بَعْضَهُمْ
بِبَعْضٍ ۙ
لَّفَسَدَتِ
الْاَرْضُ
وَلٰكِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
ذُوْ
فَضْلٍ
عَلَی
الْعٰلَمِیْنَ
۟
Maka mereka mengalahkannya dengan izin Allah, dan Dawud membunuh Jalut. Kemudian Allah memberinya (Dawud) kerajaan, dan hikmah, dan mengajarinya apa yang Dia kehendaki. Dan kalau Allah tidak melindungi sebagian manusia dengan sebagian yang lain, niscaya rusaklah bumi ini. Tetapi Allah mempunyai karunia (yang dilimpahkan-Nya) atas seluruh alam.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Syeda Bokhari
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:251
#DivineBookClub
#Week
4
#AlBaqarah
251
The 'Mulk' and 'Hikmat'
Sovereignity or rule or authority requires wisdom. How can one manage if wisdom is not there. It's very easy to understand the concept. What intrigued me is the harf ataf in between. The 'and'. What use is Wisdom if it doesn't HV a territory to play upon! What use is a wise man sitting in a cave. For every quality that Allah bestows upon us, it's the manifestation of that quality whi...
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7
5
Hisham Abdallah
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:251, 22:40
Can't stop reflecting on these two verses, especially in light of the recent midterm elections. The first Ayah (2:251) makes a general statement that without competition for power the land would be corrupted. The second (22:40) outlines one of the areas of life that is very sensitive to tyranny; that is religious freedom.
So even though one may not fully like or align with either/any of the alternatives, having such alternatives, per se, is a gre...
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2
0
Hisham Abdallah
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:251
On the law of 'Tadaafu'' or counterbalance of power:
I do not particularly like the Democratic Party (in its current form), but I wholeheartedly and utterly dread the prospect of where the USA would end if it continues to be ruled by the GOP!
That means that I will do whatever I can (i.e. vote and encourage others to vote!) in order to see a shift of power in the midterm and in 2020 towards the Democrats.
Why? Essentially because I believe in t...
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4
0
Sirotum Daud
Mengikuti
12 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
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3
2
A Siddiqui
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:249-251
'The islamophobia industry has access to millions, if not billions of dollars to push bigotry and fear in civil society'
I read these words in an article recently and they reminded me of the ayahs in Surah Al-Bakarah that tell the story of Saul's army, the river, David (a) and Goliath.
When we read about how large, how organized, and how well-funded those who wish to destroy Islam are, it can bring about despair. We begin to think about the we...
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