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Al-Baqarah
236
2:236
لا جناح عليكم ان طلقتم النساء ما لم تمسوهن او تفرضوا لهن فريضة ومتعوهن على الموسع قدره وعلى المقتر قدره متاعا بالمعروف حقا على المحسنين ٢٣٦
لَّا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكُمْ إِن طَلَّقْتُمُ ٱلنِّسَآءَ مَا لَمْ تَمَسُّوهُنَّ أَوْ تَفْرِضُوا۟ لَهُنَّ فَرِيضَةًۭ ۚ وَمَتِّعُوهُنَّ عَلَى ٱلْمُوسِعِ قَدَرُهُۥ وَعَلَى ٱلْمُقْتِرِ قَدَرُهُۥ مَتَـٰعًۢا بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۖ حَقًّا عَلَى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٢٣٦
لَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَیْكُمْ
اِنْ
طَلَّقْتُمُ
النِّسَآءَ
مَا
لَمْ
تَمَسُّوْهُنَّ
اَوْ
تَفْرِضُوْا
لَهُنَّ
فَرِیْضَةً ۖۚ
وَّمَتِّعُوْهُنَّ ۚ
عَلَی
الْمُوْسِعِ
قَدَرُهٗ
وَعَلَی
الْمُقْتِرِ
قَدَرُهٗ ۚ
مَتَاعًا
بِالْمَعْرُوْفِ ۚ
حَقًّا
عَلَی
الْمُحْسِنِیْنَ
۟
Tidak ada dosa bagimu jika kamu menceraikan istri-istri kamu yang belum kamu sentuh (campuri) atau belum kamu tentukan maharnya. Dan hendaklah kamu beri mereka mut'ah,
1
bagi yang mampu menurut kemampuannya dan bagi yang tidak mampu menurut kesanggupannya, yaitu pemberian dengan cara yang patut, yang merupakan kewajiban bagi orang-orang yang berbuat kebaikan.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Nadrah
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Referensi
Ayat 2:236
Last night, we were discussing this verse about talaq. I did a little bit of research and tazakkur for this verse before my class started. I usually go through these verses (anything related to talaq) and think it has nothing to do with me (specifically) because I'm not married yet.
However, after some thoughts and trying to understand its implementation in my life, I somehow find something interesting. It got me thinking that even if I had any...
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2
2
tareq abed
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8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:236-237
Allahs mercy is astounding. To ease the pain of the divorced woman who was divorced prior to any relations with her husband, he is still commanded to give her at the time of seperation even if a mahr wasnt agreed on. If the mahr was agreed on, then he must give her half, even though they never laid hands on one another, as a mercy to the girl being divorced. Compare this with the barbaric treatment pre-islam, and what we still see going on around...
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