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Al-Baqarah
218
2:218
ان الذين امنوا والذين هاجروا وجاهدوا في سبيل الله اولايك يرجون رحمت الله والله غفور رحيم ٢١٨
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱلَّذِينَ هَاجَرُوا۟ وَجَـٰهَدُوا۟ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يَرْجُونَ رَحْمَتَ ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ غَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ٢١٨
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
وَالَّذِیْنَ
هَاجَرُوْا
وَجٰهَدُوْا
فِیْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ ۙ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
یَرْجُوْنَ
رَحْمَتَ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
غَفُوْرٌ
رَّحِیْمٌ
۟
Sesungguhnya orang-orang yang beriman, dan orang-orang yang berhijrah dan berjihad di jalan Allah, mereka itulah yang mengharapkan rahmat Allah. Allah Maha Pengampun, Maha Penyayang.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Kulsum Maniar
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4 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:218
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I keep coming back to this sentiment over and over again in my reflections — but it needs the repetition, because of the importance it carries.
This passage in surat Al Baqarah is about struggling in the cause of Allah ﷻ . For me, reading these passages, it reminds me of the human struggle against the lower self. And it gives me encouragement when I hear Allah ﷻ describe the importance of defending ourselves and being fi...
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hafeez saba
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2 tahun yang lalu
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Referensi
Ayat 28:22, 18:28, 2:218
'The Transformative Power of Righteous Companionship and Environment'
The environment has a profound impact on an individual's life, much like the effect of wind on a candle flame. If the wind is gentle and favorable, the flame grows brighter and stronger. However, if the wind is strong and opposing, the flame begins to flicker and eventually dies out. Similarly, the environment has a deep influence on a person’s faith and spirituality.
When so...
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5 tahun yang lalu
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Referensi
Ayat 2:218
In this verse, there are three main points for us to ponder and take action to have Allah’s Mercy. Allah’s Mercy is for
1. those who believed (Iman)
2. those who emigrated (hijrah)
3. those who struggled (jihad)
We must act upon these three (above) because Allah said so in Al-Quran. Just know, Allah would never make it hard for us in seeking His Forgiveness. If you did wrong, it’s ok. Ask for Allah’s forgiveness. Always try to increase our fait...
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