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Al-Baqarah
211
2:211
سل بني اسراييل كم اتيناهم من اية بينة ومن يبدل نعمة الله من بعد ما جاءته فان الله شديد العقاب ٢١١
سَلْ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ كَمْ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُم مِّنْ ءَايَةٍۭ بَيِّنَةٍۢ ۗ وَمَن يُبَدِّلْ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَا جَآءَتْهُ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعِقَابِ ٢١١
سَلْ
بَنِیْۤ
اِسْرَآءِیْلَ
كَمْ
اٰتَیْنٰهُمْ
مِّنْ
اٰیَةٍۭ
بَیِّنَةٍ ؕ
وَمَنْ
یُّبَدِّلْ
نِعْمَةَ
اللّٰهِ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
مَا
جَآءَتْهُ
فَاِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
شَدِیْدُ
الْعِقَابِ
۟
Tanyakanlah kepada Bani Israil, berapa banyak bukti nyata yang telah Kami berikan kepada mereka. Barang siapa menukar nikmat Allah setelah (nikmat itu) datang kepadanya, maka sungguh, Allah sangat keras hukuman-Nya.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Razia Zahra
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 1:6-7, 2:211
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most kind,
I remember during my teenage years, often I would enjoy listening to the recitation of the Qur’an. Surah Al Mulk was one of my favourite suwars to listen to. However, I did not contemplate very deeply though some ayats would make me pause and reflect. I still had not grasped much meaning.
Then, I remember as a growing adult, reading the translation of the Qur’an in English (because I coul...
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25
7
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:211, 14:7
Bani Israel changed the blessings Allah SWT gave them by not being grateful, and the blessings turned to punishments against them.
Compare that with his promise that if you thank him for the blessings, not only will he allow you to keep them, but he will increase them for you, whether they are blessings of religion, or matters of dunya.
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