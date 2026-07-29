Masuk
Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
21
2:21
يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٢١
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
النَّاسُ
اعْبُدُوْا
رَبَّكُمُ
الَّذِیْ
خَلَقَكُمْ
وَالَّذِیْنَ
مِنْ
قَبْلِكُمْ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَتَّقُوْنَ
۟ۙ
Wahai manusia! Sembahlah Tuhanmu yang telah menciptakan kamu dan orang-orang yang sebelum kamu, agar kamu bertakwa.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Julie Aoulad-Ali
Mengikuti
17 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:21
Allah tells us to worship Him "in the hope of" attaining taqwa. This gives me so much hope subhanAllah because of all the times I struggle to focus and want to have khushu' but don't feel it as I want to - I need to keep trying and keep hoping and keep my intention to achieve taqwa pure and not give up or feel like a failure in these moments and Allah will help and guide me and bring me closer to Him.
7
0
Gail A Lynn
Mengikuti
18 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:21
I absolutely have fallen in love with these two particular Ayah. They capture the very essence of my heart’s desire as a proclamation to whole world❣️
17
2
Naveela Meral
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:21
This is the first command of Allah in the Quran,'O humanity! Worship your Lord, Who created you and those before you, so that you may become mindful of Him.' describing the foundation of our existence. It reminds me of another Ayah in which Allah assures us 'And whoever is mindful of Allah, He will make a way out for them.'
Mindfulness of Allah (Taqwa) means being conscious of Allah and His presence in a way that influences all our actions.
How b...
Lihat lainnya
14
3
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:21
﷽
O mankind, serve your Lord Who has created you as well as those before you; do so that you are saved. (2:21)
'O mankind, serve your Lord...' These words make me pause in my reading.
Serve—or aabudu—isn't just about rituals or acts of worship.
It's about devoting myself completely, heart and soul, to the One who created me, who created everyone before me. It means shaping my life in a way that constantly remembers Him, in every action, eve...
Lihat lainnya
18
2
Sina Pustchi
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:21
چرا خدا ما انسان ها را آفرید؟ تا پرهیزکار شویم
0
0
suher khirallah
Mengikuti
3 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 5:100, 51:56, 2:21
The purpose of creation is to worship Allah: 'And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.' (Surah Adh-Dhariyat 51:56)
The purpose of worshipping Allah is to attain piety/Taqwa: 'O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may attain piety.' (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:21)
And the purpose of piety/Taqwa is to achieve success/Falah: 'So fear Allah (By having Taqwa), O you of understanding, that you ma...
Lihat lainnya
15
5
Marina
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:21
Al-Baqarah 2:21
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعۡبُدُواْ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمۡ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبۡلِكُمۡ لَعَلَّكُمۡ تَتَّقُونَ
O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may become righteous -
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
‘O mankind’ - this is Allah addressing us all humanity.
‘worship your Lord’ - He gave us instruction to worship Him
‘who created you and those before you’ - He Allah is the One created us and...
Lihat lainnya
3
7
Mahjabeen Ahmad
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:21
Had Allah so willed, we could have all lived and died at the same time, but where would we find the lesson?
The departing souls of others as painful as it maybe, there lies a hidden Mercy upon the soul who will stand a lone to answer for what they have done.
How many souls have to depart for us to prepare for our own departure?
27
2
sabah firdous
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:21
I always believed that we pray and engage in worship because we're mindful of God. The thought was first and the act came later. But here Allah is saying that engage in Ibadah so we can become mindful of him. Act first and the thoughts will follow.
23
0
ekaterina myachina
Mengikuti
14 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
Lihat lainnya
11
0
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
Ayat sebelumnya
Ayat Berikutnya