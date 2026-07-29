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Al-Baqarah
205
2:205
واذا تولى سعى في الارض ليفسد فيها ويهلك الحرث والنسل والله لا يحب الفساد ٢٠٥
وَإِذَا تَوَلَّىٰ سَعَىٰ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ لِيُفْسِدَ فِيهَا وَيُهْلِكَ ٱلْحَرْثَ وَٱلنَّسْلَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ ٱلْفَسَادَ ٢٠٥
وَاِذَا
تَوَلّٰی
سَعٰی
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
لِیُفْسِدَ
فِیْهَا
وَیُهْلِكَ
الْحَرْثَ
وَالنَّسْلَ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
لَا
یُحِبُّ
الْفَسَادَ
۟
Dan apabila dia berpaling (dari engkau), dia berusaha untuk berbuat kerusakan di bumi, serta merusak tanam-tanaman dan ternak, sedang Allah tidak menyukai kerusakan.
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Anthony Den Braven
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:205
This ayah encapsulates a TRULY important vision conveying the predicaments of tyranny. 'Those [hypocrties] who leave you, will spread mischief in the land' - those who assume the position of the incumbent by demagogic qualities, may pose a grave peril. If they polarize the society, abscond from its primeval foundations, such as the pertaining notion of hypocrites repudiating Allah, they will attempt to undermine the societal interests.
1
1
Sherene Mansor
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 18:110, 2:200-201, 22:78, 2:204-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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