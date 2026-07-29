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Al-Baqarah
20
2:20
يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
يَكَادُ ٱلْبَرْقُ يَخْطَفُ أَبْصَـٰرَهُمْ ۖ كُلَّمَآ أَضَآءَ لَهُم مَّشَوْا۟ فِيهِ وَإِذَآ أَظْلَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ قَامُوا۟ ۚ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَذَهَبَ بِسَمْعِهِمْ وَأَبْصَـٰرِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٢٠
یَكَادُ
الْبَرْقُ
یَخْطَفُ
اَبْصَارَهُمْ ؕ
كُلَّمَاۤ
اَضَآءَ
لَهُمْ
مَّشَوْا
فِیْهِ ۙۗ
وَاِذَاۤ
اَظْلَمَ
عَلَیْهِمْ
قَامُوْا ؕ
وَلَوْ
شَآءَ
اللّٰهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمْعِهِمْ
وَاَبْصَارِهِمْ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
عَلٰی
كُلِّ
شَیْءٍ
قَدِیْرٌ
۟۠
Hampir saja kilat itu menyambar penglihatan mereka. Setiap kali (kilat itu) menyinari, mereka berjalan di bawah (sinar) itu, dan apabila gelap menerpa mereka, mereka berhenti. Sekiranya Allah menghendaki, niscaya Dia hilangkan pendengaran dan penglihatan mereka. Sungguh, Allah Mahakuasa atas segala sesuatu.
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
sabah firdous
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:20
Sometimes we rely too heavily on outside sources for example, if I want to be wealthy, I try to earn more or get a better job. If I want to be a better muslim, I pray and fast more. If I want to build a family, I work harder to find a spouse. What we forget is, that for each blessing there is an external source and an internal source. There is light and there is sight. There is sound and there is hearing. There is happiness and there's contentmen...
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19
4
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:19-20
A rainstorm overall brings goodness, though the darkness in the sky is uncertainty, and the thunder causes fear, while the lightning brings light to the dark sky. The munafiq is in this state with his belief, between the darkness of uncertainty and confusion and doubt, the thunder of fear over their own interests and how Islam might compromise that, along with the fear of having to make sacrifices for the religion, and ocassionally they get the ...
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