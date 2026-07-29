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Al-Baqarah
188
2:188
ولا تاكلوا اموالكم بينكم بالباطل وتدلوا بها الى الحكام لتاكلوا فريقا من اموال الناس بالاثم وانتم تعلمون ١٨٨
وَلَا تَأْكُلُوٓا۟ أَمْوَٰلَكُم بَيْنَكُم بِٱلْبَـٰطِلِ وَتُدْلُوا۟ بِهَآ إِلَى ٱلْحُكَّامِ لِتَأْكُلُوا۟ فَرِيقًۭا مِّنْ أَمْوَٰلِ ٱلنَّاسِ بِٱلْإِثْمِ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ١٨٨
وَلَا
تَاْكُلُوْۤا
اَمْوَالَكُمْ
بَیْنَكُمْ
بِالْبَاطِلِ
وَتُدْلُوْا
بِهَاۤ
اِلَی
الْحُكَّامِ
لِتَاْكُلُوْا
فَرِیْقًا
مِّنْ
اَمْوَالِ
النَّاسِ
بِالْاِثْمِ
وَاَنْتُمْ
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟۠
Dan janganlah kamu makan harta di antara kamu dengan jalan yang batil, dan (janganlah) kamu menyuap dengan harta itu kepada para hakim, dengan maksud agar kamu dapat memakan sebagian harta orang lain itu dengan jalan dosa, padahal kamu mengetahui.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
ekaterina myachina
Mengikuti
18 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
Lihat lainnya
25
2
Kaynat Sarwar
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:188
'And do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly, or offer it to rulers/judges to consume a portion of wealth of others, by sinning, and you are aware.'
2:188
This is an uncomfortable topic, and I rarely talk about fiqh matters. But this is important and SO common nowadays.
This ayah forbids taking or earning any money unlawfully.
And this is not just about forbidding robberies and stealing money.
'Al baatil' means any kind of lies, deception a...
Lihat lainnya
6
1
tareq abed
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:188
Why would verses detailing the rules of Fasting in Ramadan be followed by a command to not each others wealth unjustly? Because if Ramadan disciplines you yo avoid what is normally permissiblie, like food and water, you should certainly be able to avoid that which is always inpermissible (i.e. the wealth of others).
Interestingly the word for bribe in Arabic, rashwa, has a derivative from its root used to refer to the rope of a well, rishaa'. Th...
Lihat lainnya
2
0
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