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Al-Baqarah
187
2:187
احل لكم ليلة الصيام الرفث الى نسايكم هن لباس لكم وانتم لباس لهن علم الله انكم كنتم تختانون انفسكم فتاب عليكم وعفا عنكم فالان باشروهن وابتغوا ما كتب الله لكم وكلوا واشربوا حتى يتبين لكم الخيط الابيض من الخيط الاسود من الفجر ثم اتموا الصيام الى الليل ولا تباشروهن وانتم عاكفون في المساجد تلك حدود الله فلا تقربوها كذالك يبين الله اياته للناس لعلهم يتقون ١٨٧
أُحِلَّ لَكُمْ لَيْلَةَ ٱلصِّيَامِ ٱلرَّفَثُ إِلَىٰ نِسَآئِكُمْ ۚ هُنَّ لِبَاسٌۭ لَّكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ لِبَاسٌۭ لَّهُنَّ ۗ عَلِمَ ٱللَّهُ أَنَّكُمْ كُنتُمْ تَخْتَانُونَ أَنفُسَكُمْ فَتَابَ عَلَيْكُمْ وَعَفَا عَنكُمْ ۖ فَٱلْـَٔـٰنَ بَـٰشِرُوهُنَّ وَٱبْتَغُوا۟ مَا كَتَبَ ٱللَّهُ لَكُمْ ۚ وَكُلُوا۟ وَٱشْرَبُوا۟ حَتَّىٰ يَتَبَيَّنَ لَكُمُ ٱلْخَيْطُ ٱلْأَبْيَضُ مِنَ ٱلْخَيْطِ ٱلْأَسْوَدِ مِنَ ٱلْفَجْرِ ۖ ثُمَّ أَتِمُّوا۟ ٱلصِّيَامَ إِلَى ٱلَّيْلِ ۚ وَلَا تُبَـٰشِرُوهُنَّ وَأَنتُمْ عَـٰكِفُونَ فِى ٱلْمَسَـٰجِدِ ۗ تِلْكَ حُدُودُ ٱللَّهِ فَلَا تَقْرَبُوهَا ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ ٱللَّهُ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَّقُونَ ١٨٧
اُحِلَّ
لَكُمْ
لَیْلَةَ
الصِّیَامِ
الرَّفَثُ
اِلٰی
نِسَآىِٕكُمْ ؕ
هُنَّ
لِبَاسٌ
لَّكُمْ
وَاَنْتُمْ
لِبَاسٌ
لَّهُنَّ ؕ
عَلِمَ
اللّٰهُ
اَنَّكُمْ
كُنْتُمْ
تَخْتَانُوْنَ
اَنْفُسَكُمْ
فَتَابَ
عَلَیْكُمْ
وَعَفَا
عَنْكُمْ ۚ
فَالْـٰٔنَ
بَاشِرُوْهُنَّ
وَابْتَغُوْا
مَا
كَتَبَ
اللّٰهُ
لَكُمْ ۪
وَكُلُوْا
وَاشْرَبُوْا
حَتّٰی
یَتَبَیَّنَ
لَكُمُ
الْخَیْطُ
الْاَبْیَضُ
مِنَ
الْخَیْطِ
الْاَسْوَدِ
مِنَ
الْفَجْرِ ۪
ثُمَّ
اَتِمُّوا
الصِّیَامَ
اِلَی
الَّیْلِ ۚ
وَلَا
تُبَاشِرُوْهُنَّ
وَاَنْتُمْ
عٰكِفُوْنَ ۙ
فِی
الْمَسٰجِدِ ؕ
تِلْكَ
حُدُوْدُ
اللّٰهِ
فَلَا
تَقْرَبُوْهَا ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
یُبَیِّنُ
اللّٰهُ
اٰیٰتِهٖ
لِلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمْ
یَتَّقُوْنَ
۟
Dihalalkan bagimu pada malam hari puasa bercampur dengan istrimu. Mereka adalah pakaian bagimu, dan kamu adalah pakaian bagi mereka. Allah mengetahui bahwa kamu tidak dapat menahan dirimu sendiri, tetapi Dia menerima tobatmu dan memaafkanmu. Maka sekarang campurilah mereka dan carilah apa yang telah ditetapkan Allah bagimu. Makan dan minumlah hingga jelas bagimu (perbedaan) antara benang putih dan benang hitam, yaitu fajar. Kemudian sempurnakanlah puasa sampai (datang) malam. Tetapi jangan kamu campuri mereka, ketika kamu beriktikaf
1
dalam masjid. Itulah ketentuan Allah, maka janganlah kamu mendekatinya. Demikianlah Allah menerangkan ayat-ayat-Nya kepada manusia, agar mereka bertakwa.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Ilham Amin
Mengikuti
17 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:61, 2:187
#RamadanTaughtMe
that we eat to worship.
"...˹You may˺ eat and drink until you see the light of dawn breaking the darkness of night, then complete the fast until nightfall..."
I have learnt many lessons over the years from Ramadan, but one lesson that stood out to me this year was the purpose of food. Ramadan was structured in a perfect way to aid worship. We begin our first meal of the day at Suhur, and that provides nourishment for the entir...
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22
0
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
Mengikuti
20 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:187
Allah devotes five ayaat in surah al-Baqarah [183-187] to the rulings of Ramadan. He mentions the last of these rulings and then concludes, saying
[وَلَا تُبَاشِرُوهُنَّ وَأَنتُمْ عَاكِفُونَ فِي الْمَسَاجِدِ ۗ تِلْكَ حُدُودُ اللَّهِ فَلَا تَقْرَبُوهَا ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّهُ آيَاتِهِ لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَّقُونَ]
"... and do not approach your wives while you are making i'tikaaf in the mosques. These are Allah's limits, so do not come ...
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5
0
Fawzia Salahuddin
Mengikuti
45 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:187
Subhan Allah - Such a beautiful ayah explaining spousal intimacy. Not once, not twice but 3 times Allah mentions intimacy between spouses using the words ٱلرَّفَثُ (to say things without restriction, to talk sensually, to talk alone and uncensored with your wife) and لِبَاسٌۭ (garments & covers that are extremely close to the body) and تُبَـٰشِرُوهُنَّ ( bashr i.e skin contact). How poetic and elegant is the language of the Quran? To describe th...
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19
1
Maryam Nazar
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 7:26, 2:187
RAMADAN MUBARAK
Alhamdulillah that Allah blessed us all to reach the month of Ramadan...As i was reading the translation of Surah Baqarah ,i reached this verse and was thinking ; along with rulings of Ramadan Allah is saying us that spouses are clothing for each other. How beautifully Allah tailored it !!! SUBHANALLAH
Barakallah..💖💖💖 Many sisters and brothers already explained ,how one can be garment for their spouse ; just as clothing cove...
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9
5
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