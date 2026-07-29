Masuk
Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
179
2:179
ولكم في القصاص حياة يا اولي الالباب لعلكم تتقون ١٧٩
وَلَكُمْ فِى ٱلْقِصَاصِ حَيَوٰةٌۭ يَـٰٓأُو۟لِى ٱلْأَلْبَـٰبِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ١٧٩
وَلَكُمْ
فِی
الْقِصَاصِ
حَیٰوةٌ
یّٰۤاُولِی
الْاَلْبَابِ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَتَّقُوْنَ
۟
Dan dalam kisas itu ada (jaminan) kehidupan bagimu, wahai orang-orang yang berakal, agar kamu bertakwa.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
tareq abed
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:179
When a person intends to kill unjustly. and he remembers the penalty if charged with murder can be death, he will think twice about killing the person and thus 2 lives will be saved. The victim, and the killer who would have been killed in retaliation. Thus, their is life for us in the law of qisas or retaliation.
Due to excessive ease in criminal law when it comes to murderers, we see an excessive rise in murders and homicides since the time de...
Lihat lainnya
4
0
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
Ayat sebelumnya
Ayat Berikutnya