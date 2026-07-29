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Al-Baqarah
168
2:168
يا ايها الناس كلوا مما في الارض حلالا طيبا ولا تتبعوا خطوات الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ١٦٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ كُلُوا۟ مِمَّا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ حَلَـٰلًۭا طَيِّبًۭا وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا۟ خُطُوَٰتِ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌ ١٦٨
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
النَّاسُ
كُلُوْا
مِمَّا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
حَلٰلًا
طَیِّبًا ۖؗ
وَّلَا
تَتَّبِعُوْا
خُطُوٰتِ
الشَّیْطٰنِ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
لَكُمْ
عَدُوٌّ
مُّبِیْنٌ
۟
Wahai manusia! Makanlah dari (makanan) yang halal dan baik yang terdapat di bumi, dan janganlah kamu mengikuti langkah-langkah setan. Sungguh, setan itu musuh yang nyata bagimu.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Medina Torba
Mengikuti
16 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:168
Bismillah.
SubhanAllah, when it comes to the commands in the Qur‘an, most of us believe we are aware of them. Pray, fast, pilgrimage — and the likes. But eating from what is lawful and good (healthy) is a direct command from Allah as well. It can be an act of worship if we intend it to be. Don’t ever think you’re wasting time in the necessary and mundane moments of life. Everything can be an act of worship. Be grateful for the food and remember ...
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11
2
Kulsum Maniar
Mengikuti
24 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:35, 2:168
Quick reflection:
#joy
Waves of happiness and sadness pass through the heart everyday. But there are moments when the sadness threatens to settle in and make a home there. Isn't that the case with everyone? We start thinking "Oh but look at this problem and that problem, why shouldn't I remain sad?"
But in one moment like that today I was reminded of this ayah and the only way to describe it is being refilled from a giant fountain of pur...
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41
4
Maryam Nazar
Mengikuti
25 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:183-185, 2:168
When we become attached to the taste of junk, we forget the sweetness of what is pure. In the same way, when the heart is constantly fed with distractions and unhealthy habits, it forgets the sweetness of what is pure and good.
Many times we hesitate to taste something that is good, nourishing, and wholesome. But when the stomach is cleansed, and when someone gently encourages us to try something good, that very thing can become our favorite. Li...
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12
0
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