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Al-Baqarah
166
2:166
اذ تبرا الذين اتبعوا من الذين اتبعوا وراوا العذاب وتقطعت بهم الاسباب ١٦٦
إِذْ تَبَرَّأَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتُّبِعُوا۟ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتَّبَعُوا۟ وَرَأَوُا۟ ٱلْعَذَابَ وَتَقَطَّعَتْ بِهِمُ ٱلْأَسْبَابُ ١٦٦
اِذْ
تَبَرَّاَ
الَّذِیْنَ
اتُّبِعُوْا
مِنَ
الَّذِیْنَ
اتَّبَعُوْا
وَرَاَوُا
الْعَذَابَ
وَتَقَطَّعَتْ
بِهِمُ
الْاَسْبَابُ
۟
(Yaitu) ketika orang-orang yang diikuti berlepas tangan dari orang-orang yang mengikuti, dan mereka melihat azab, dan (ketika) segala hubungan antara mereka terputus.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
A Siddiqui
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:166
When I read this ayah, I couldn't help but think of social media. '...those who misled others will disown their followers.' We give our eyes, ears, hearts, and minds over to those we choose to follow on social media. Let's unfollow anyone who may mislead us, before the day comes when they disown their own followers.
(And follow more of our amazing brothers and sisters on QuranReflect who are sharing their reflections which help us to connect w...
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34
7
Ansa Khan
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:163-167
Water that purifies, nourishes, and gives life to is not just for the earth to absorb and hold. It has a greater purpose that is facilitated by the winds and clouds. To spread out in the land in order to give birth to life from that which was once dead.
It is He that provides His creation with the ease of movement and growth to help the nourishment and expansion of nations across the earth.
Like the ships that carry the provision from the eart...
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8
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