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Al-Baqarah
161
2:161
ان الذين كفروا وماتوا وهم كفار اولايك عليهم لعنة الله والملايكة والناس اجمعين ١٦١
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ وَمَاتُوا۟ وَهُمْ كُفَّارٌ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ عَلَيْهِمْ لَعْنَةُ ٱللَّهِ وَٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ وَٱلنَّاسِ أَجْمَعِينَ ١٦١
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْا
وَمَاتُوْا
وَهُمْ
كُفَّارٌ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
عَلَیْهِمْ
لَعْنَةُ
اللّٰهِ
وَالْمَلٰٓىِٕكَةِ
وَالنَّاسِ
اَجْمَعِیْنَ
۟ۙ
Sungguh, orang-orang yang kafir dan mati dalam keadaan kafir, mereka itu mendapat laknat Allah, para malaikat dan manusia seluruhnya,
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
tareq abed
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8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:159, 2:161
The first quoted verse mentions those who hide knowledge are 'cursed' by Allah. The next verse mentions the exception, and that is making tawbah and teaching the people, and Allahs curse wont apply.
The second quoted verse mentioned those who die on disbelief have the curse of Allah over them.
The first verse mentions the curse as a verb, yal3an, because a verb or action can come to an end, and that is because they are alive and can make tawba...
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