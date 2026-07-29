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Al-Baqarah
150
2:150
ومن حيث خرجت فول وجهك شطر المسجد الحرام وحيث ما كنتم فولوا وجوهكم شطره ليلا يكون للناس عليكم حجة الا الذين ظلموا منهم فلا تخشوهم واخشوني ولاتم نعمتي عليكم ولعلكم تهتدون ١٥٠
وَمِنْ حَيْثُ خَرَجْتَ فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۚ وَحَيْثُ مَا كُنتُمْ فَوَلُّوا۟ وُجُوهَكُمْ شَطْرَهُۥ لِئَلَّا يَكُونَ لِلنَّاسِ عَلَيْكُمْ حُجَّةٌ إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ مِنْهُمْ فَلَا تَخْشَوْهُمْ وَٱخْشَوْنِى وَلِأُتِمَّ نِعْمَتِى عَلَيْكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ ١٥٠
وَمِنْ
حَیْثُ
خَرَجْتَ
فَوَلِّ
وَجْهَكَ
شَطْرَ
الْمَسْجِدِ
الْحَرَامِ ؕ
وَحَیْثُ
مَا
كُنْتُمْ
فَوَلُّوْا
وُجُوْهَكُمْ
شَطْرَهٗ ۙ
لِئَلَّا
یَكُوْنَ
لِلنَّاسِ
عَلَیْكُمْ
حُجَّةٌ ۙۗ
اِلَّا
الَّذِیْنَ
ظَلَمُوْا
مِنْهُمْ ۗ
فَلَا
تَخْشَوْهُمْ
وَاخْشَوْنِیْ ۗ
وَلِاُتِمَّ
نِعْمَتِیْ
عَلَیْكُمْ
وَلَعَلَّكُمْ
تَهْتَدُوْنَ
۟ۙۛ
Dan dari mana pun engkau (Muhammad) keluar, maka hadapkanlah wajahmu ke arah Masjidilharam. Dan di mana saja kamu berada, maka hadapkanlah wajahmu ke arah itu, agar tidak ada alasan bagi manusia (untuk menentangmu), kecuali orang-orang yang zalim di antara mereka. Janganlah kamu takut kepada mereka, tetapi takutlah kepada-Ku, agar Aku sempurnakan nikmat-Ku kepadamu, dan agar kamu mendapat petunjuk.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Gheed Al-Angurli
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:150
Do not fear them; fear Me.
You have seen me, Ya Allah. You have seen the way I shaped myself to fit into spaces, softened my edges to be accepted, and silenced my voice to be safe. You have seen the way I feared their rejection more than I feared losing parts of myself.
But You are calling me back. You are reminding me that guidance is not found in their approval, but in fearing You. You are telling me that when I let go of seeking their favor,...
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8
1
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:149, 2:144, 2:150
Why is the command to face the qiblah repeates 3 times?
Some say because this is the first abrogation in islam , so Allah SWT wanted to emphasize it to the muslims.
Others say it is speaking to 3 groups of people in each ayah. To the peope in the masjid al haram who see the ka3ba, to the people of the haram who can face the mosque and not see the ka3ba, and the third for all people in the east and west to face the direction of mecca.
2
0
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:150
The argument against you here refers to he kuffar of quraish arguing how can you claim to be on Ibrahims AS religion if you dont face torwards his qiblah?
Some scholars mention it is a proof against the quraish who wanted him to face the qiblah of Ibrahim AS which is the ka3ba, and the proof against the people of the book who knew in their book that the foretold prophet will change his direction of prayers and their knowledge that God abrogated...
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