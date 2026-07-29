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Al-Baqarah
149
2:149
ومن حيث خرجت فول وجهك شطر المسجد الحرام وانه للحق من ربك وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ١٤٩
وَمِنْ حَيْثُ خَرَجْتَ فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۖ وَإِنَّهُۥ لَلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ١٤٩
وَمِنْ
حَیْثُ
خَرَجْتَ
فَوَلِّ
وَجْهَكَ
شَطْرَ
الْمَسْجِدِ
الْحَرَامِ ؕ
وَاِنَّهٗ
لَلْحَقُّ
مِنْ
رَّبِّكَ ؕ
وَمَا
اللّٰهُ
بِغَافِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعْمَلُوْنَ
۟
Dan dari mana pun engkau (Muhammad) keluar, hadapkanlah wajahmu ke arah Masjidilharam, sesungguhnya itu benar-benar ketentuan dari Tuhanmu. Allah tidak lengah terhadap apa yang kamu kerjakan.
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tareq abed
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8 tahun yang lalu
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Referensi
Ayat 2:149, 2:144, 2:150
Why is the command to face the qiblah repeates 3 times?
Some say because this is the first abrogation in islam , so Allah SWT wanted to emphasize it to the muslims.
Others say it is speaking to 3 groups of people in each ayah. To the peope in the masjid al haram who see the ka3ba, to the people of the haram who can face the mosque and not see the ka3ba, and the third for all people in the east and west to face the direction of mecca.
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