Masuk
Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
125
2:125
واذ جعلنا البيت مثابة للناس وامنا واتخذوا من مقام ابراهيم مصلى وعهدنا الى ابراهيم واسماعيل ان طهرا بيتي للطايفين والعاكفين والركع السجود ١٢٥
وَإِذْ جَعَلْنَا ٱلْبَيْتَ مَثَابَةًۭ لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَمْنًۭا وَٱتَّخِذُوا۟ مِن مَّقَامِ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ مُصَلًّۭى ۖ وَعَهِدْنَآ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ أَن طَهِّرَا بَيْتِىَ لِلطَّآئِفِينَ وَٱلْعَـٰكِفِينَ وَٱلرُّكَّعِ ٱلسُّجُودِ ١٢٥
وَاِذْ
جَعَلْنَا
الْبَیْتَ
مَثَابَةً
لِّلنَّاسِ
وَاَمْنًا ؕ
وَاتَّخِذُوْا
مِنْ
مَّقَامِ
اِبْرٰهٖمَ
مُصَلًّی ؕ
وَعَهِدْنَاۤ
اِلٰۤی
اِبْرٰهٖمَ
وَاِسْمٰعِیْلَ
اَنْ
طَهِّرَا
بَیْتِیَ
لِلطَّآىِٕفِیْنَ
وَالْعٰكِفِیْنَ
وَالرُّكَّعِ
السُّجُوْدِ
۟
Dan (ingatlah), ketika Kami menjadikan rumah (Ka'bah) tempat berkumpul dan tempat yang aman bagi manusia. Dan jadikanlah maqam Ibrahim
1
itu tempat salat. Dan telah Kami perintahkan kepada Ibrahim dan Ismail, "Bersihkanlah rumah-Ku untuk orang-orang yang tawaf, orang yang itikaf, orang yang rukuk dan orang yang sujud!"
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
ekaterina myachina
Mengikuti
2 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:125
A Place of Return
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:125) through Hadith
Returning… It is one of the quiet rhythms of faith.
We return after wandering.
We return after failing.
We return after forgetting.
It is no surprise, then, that Allah (SWT) describes His House with a remarkable word:
وَإِذْ جَعَلْنَا الْبَيْتَ مَثَابَةً لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَمْنًا
“And when We made the House a place of return for the people and a sanctuary...” (2:125)
The word مَثَابَة...
Lihat lainnya
15
0
Saleena Ussman
Mengikuti
10 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:125, 2:158
As someone who has been fortunate to receive the invite for Hajj this year and has never been to Makkah before, everything is being experienced for the first time.
Seeing the Kaaba for the first time for my Umrah, there are not enough words to describe that feeling. Full emotions of gratitude, love, and appreciation.
Despite tonnes of people around you doing their own thing, you become laser-focused, and everything else just becomes background...
Lihat lainnya
18
5
Almas K.
Mengikuti
11 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
Lihat lainnya
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:124-126
If you notice in the first duaa Abrahim after being told he will be a religious leader for the people he asked about whether or not this will be the case for his offsprrings .When he asked that, he did not restrict the request to be only for some of them , rather he implied the 3umoom or generality of all of them to be at this status of leadership in the religion of Allah. The response by Allah was this will not be for the wrongdoers amongst them...
Lihat lainnya
7
2
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
Ayat sebelumnya
Ayat Berikutnya