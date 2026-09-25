In verse 74, it was said: قَالُوا ضَلُّوا عَنَّا (They will say, "They are lost to us,...), that is, once they reach Jahannam, the disbelievers will say that all those idols and shaitans they used to worship have disappeared in the sense that they do not see them around, though, they might as well be lying somewhere in a corner of Jahannam, as their being in Jahannam stands proved from other verses of the Qur'an, for instance: إِنَّكُمْ وَمَا تَعْبُدُونَ مِن دُونِ اللَّهِ حَصَبُ جَهَنَّمَ , (Surely, you and whatever you worship other than Allah are the fuel for Jahannam - Al-Anbiya', 21:98)