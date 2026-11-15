Commentary Anti-Islam activities of hypocrites have been described in several previous verses. The present verses mention yet another conspiracy hatched by them. It has been reported that there was a man in Madinah. His name was Abu ` Amir. He had become a Christian during the days of Jahiliyyah and was known as Abu ` Amir the Rahib (that is, a monk). This is the same Abu ` Amir whose son Hanzalah ؓ is a well-known Sahabi whose dead body was washed by angels and which gave him the sobriquet of ` the one who was bathed by angels.' But, the father stuck by his error and remained a Christian. When the Holy Prophet ﷺ came to Madinah, Abu ` Amir the Rahib visited him and criticized Islam. Even the answers given by the Holy Prophet ﷺ did not satisfy this unfortunate man. In fact, he said, ` may the liar between the two of us be cursed and die in travel far away from friends and relatives.' He also said, ` I shall be there to help any aggressor against you.' And so he did. He fought on the side of the enemies of Muslims in all battles right through the battle of Hunain. When the big and strong tribe of Hawazin too was defeated, he lost hope. He ran away to Syria, the stronghold of Christians where he died far away from his friends and relatives. The prayer he had made was before him. When disgrace is destined for someone, this is how he acts. His own prayer brought that disgrace upon him. But, as long as he lived, he remained busy hatching conspiracies against Islam and Muslims. He virtually tried to induce the Byzantine ruler to attack Madinah and expel Muslims from there. One aspect of this conspiracy materialized when he wrote a letter to the hypocrites of Madinah with whom he had a sinister understanding. He told them that he was working on the Byzantine ruler to attack Madinah. But, it was necessary to have group strength to lend lo-cal support to the invader. For this purpose, he suggested that they should make a building right there in Madinah giving people the im-pression that they were building a mosque so that Muslims do not get to be suspicious. After that, they should get their men together in this place and collect as much of weapons and supplies as they could. He wanted this to become an undercover center where his accomplices would be conducting their activities against Muslims by mutual consultation. It was on his suggestion that twelve hypocrites got together in Quba', a locality of Madinah where the Holy Prophet ﷺ had first stayed during his hijrah and where he had built a masjid. They chose the same place to lay the foundation of another ` masjid.' Ibn Ishaq and others have also reported the names of these hypocrites. Then, to keep Muslims under deception, the hypocrites made a plan that they would have the Holy Prophet ﷺ lead a Salah in congregation at their socalled masjid so that all Muslims are convinced that this new place was also a masjid very much like the one built there earlier. A delegation from them came to the Holy Prophet ﷺ . They pleaded that the existing Masjid of Quba' was far away. It was difficult for old and sick people to reach there. Moreover, they argued, the Masjid of Quba' itself was not spacious enough to accommodate all residents of the locality. Therefore, they claimed, they had founded another masjid for that purpose so that older Muslims may benefit by it. Finally, (releasing their punch line) they said, ` please lead a Salah in this ` masjid' so that it stands blessed!' That was a time when the Holy Prophet ﷺ was getting ready for the battle of Tabuk. He told them that he would be unable to do that as he was about to leave the city but he promised that he would pray there when he returned. However, on his return from the battle of Tabuk, when he camped at a place close to Madinah, the verses cited above were revealed to him which had exposed the conspiracy of these hypocrites. After the revelation of these verses, the Holy Prophet ﷺ ordered some of his Companions, ` Amir ibn Sakan, Wahshi, the killer of Hamzah and others, to go, demolish and burn the structure (of the ill-intentioned ` masjid' ). So these gentlemen took off, carried out the orders and the structure was leveled flat on the ground. (This event has been abridged from narratives reported in Tafsir al-Qurtubi and Mazhari.) Quoting Muhammad ibn Yusuf Salihi, Tafsir Mazhari also reports that the site of Masjid Dirar ضِرَار was still lying vacant at the time the Holy Prophet ﷺ had reached and settled in Madinah. When he allowed ` Asim ibn ` Adiyy to build his house on that site, he submitted, ` ya rasulallah, I do not like to build a house on a cursed site about which these verses of the Qur'an have been revealed. Nevertheless, Thabit ibn Aqram is really in need of a house for he has none. Please allow him to make a house here.' So, going along with his suggestion, he gave this plot of land to Thabit ibn Aqram. But, as fate would have it, since the time Sayyidna Thabit ؓ ، came to live in the house he made there, he either had no child or if he did, the child did not live. Historians have added that this place was cursed not only for human beings but also for domestic birds and animals that could not survive with their normal way of living. Thus, after that time, this place lies desolate at some distance from the well-known Masjid Quba'. After having gone through the details of the event, let us now turn to the text of the cited verses. It was said in the first verse (107): وَالَّذِينَ اتَّخَذُوا مَسْجِدًا (And [ there are ] those who have built a mosque) to bring harm upon Muslims. This verse points out to three motives behind the making of this ` masjid': 1. The first one is: ضِرَارًا (diraran: to cause harm to Muslims). The words dirar' ضِرَار and ` ضرر :darar' are both used in the Arabic language to carry the sense of causing harm. As for difference between the two, it has been said that ` darar' is a harm that brings gain for the person harming but causes loss for the harmed. And dirar' ضِرَار is the inflicting of a loss upon other people while it brings just no gain for the person inflicting it. Since, this was going to be the fate of this ` masjid' - that its founders gain nothing out of it - therefore, the word ` dirar' was used here. 2. The second motive reads: تَفْرِيقًا بَيْنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ :(to cause dissention among the believers). It means that, by setting up this ` masjid', they looked forward to creating a division among the community of Muslims. They hoped to wean out a group that would be offering Salah in their masjid as a sort of separate entity. Then, it may have also resulted in reducing the number of Muslims going for their prayers to the old Masjid Quba'. 3. The third motive was spelt out as: i.e. to provide a sanctuary to enemies of Allah and His Messenger and a forum to conspire against Muslims. This presentation as a whole proves that the ` masjid' which was declared to be a ` harmful mosque' (Masjid Dirar ضِرَار) by the Holy Qur'an, and which was demolished and burnt down under the orders of the Holy Prophet ﷺ was no masjid in the real sense. Nor was it intended to be a place where people could pray. The three objectives behind it have been mentioned immediately above. From here we learn the rules that should be followed in our time. Today, may be some Muslims were to make a masjid close to and in competition of another Masjid, while their purpose is nothing but the same mutual discord, the same old effort to split up the congregation of the first masjid, or any other evil interest of this nature. If so, the maker of such a masjid will deserve no reward from Allah. Rather, he would be a sinner because of having created dissention between Muslims - but, despite all this, that place shall be called a masjid in terms of Islamic law, and the etiquette and rules relating to mosques shall apply to it. Demolishing it or putting it on fire shall not be permissible. And the Salah of those who pray in it will also be valid - though, doing so shall continue to be a sin in itself. From here we also learn about another rule relevant in contemporary setting. If a Muslim makes a masjid in that manner, either to show off or to take an opposing stance out of obstinacy and enmity, the maker will, though, not get the reward of making a masjid, instead, will incur a sin, yet it will not be what Masjid Dirar is in the terminology of the Holy Qur'an, that is, it will not be called by that name. When some people notice a masjid like that, they would say that it was Masjid Dirar. This is not correct. However, one could say that it was like Masjid Dirar. Therefore, its building can also be stayed - as done by Sayyidna ` Umar ؓ through a court order where he had instructed that another masjid should not be made close to the one already there lest the congregation and flourish of the first masjid is affected adversely. (Tafsir Kashsha)