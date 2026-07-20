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Fatir
9
35:9
والله الذي ارسل الرياح فتثير سحابا فسقناه الى بلد ميت فاحيينا به الارض بعد موتها كذالك النشور ٩
وَٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِىٓ أَرْسَلَ ٱلرِّيَـٰحَ فَتُثِيرُ سَحَابًۭا فَسُقْنَـٰهُ إِلَىٰ بَلَدٍۢ مَّيِّتٍۢ فَأَحْيَيْنَا بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَا ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ ٱلنُّشُورُ ٩
وَاللّٰهُ
الَّذِیْۤ
اَرْسَلَ
الرِّیٰحَ
فَتُثِیْرُ
سَحَابًا
فَسُقْنٰهُ
اِلٰی
بَلَدٍ
مَّیِّتٍ
فَاَحْیَیْنَا
بِهِ
الْاَرْضَ
بَعْدَ
مَوْتِهَا ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
النُّشُوْرُ
۟
Dan Allah lah yang mengirimkan angin; lalu (angin itu) menggerakkan awan, maka Kami arahkan awan itu ke suatu negeri yang mati (tandus) lalu dengan hujan itu Kami hidupkan bumi setelah mati (kering). Seperti itulah kebangkitan.
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Minela H
Mengikuti
41 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 35:9
Bismillah
Stormy today with pushing rain almost carrying me - the wind.
Then as doing my zikr whilst on zebra crossing almost got run over.
A sudden thunder in my heart but just for a second. I was just startled
Had I died Alhamdulillah ,I was in remembrance
The most important is I knew WHO was in Charge.
Of rain
Of the winds
The storms
The thunder
The car
Time
My mind
My heart
My body and being
The ground itself
And the whole wide globe w...
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9
3
Maryam Nazar
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 13:12, 24:43, 39:53, 78:14, 35:9, 2:164, 30:48, 7:57
We should not allow the thick dark clouds to cover the light of our heart.At times if there is thick dark clouds,it is ok.It doesnt mean that sun has lost its light.We should not carry that heavy cloud inside our heart.
Allah continuously empties the dark cloud by pouring us rain which is very beautiful and loved by everyone.We should also pour our heart out by always turning to him in repentance and asking his forgiveness sincerely.Allah loves ...
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