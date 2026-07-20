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Fatir
18
35:18
ولا تزر وازرة وزر اخرى وان تدع مثقلة الى حملها لا يحمل منه شيء ولو كان ذا قربى انما تنذر الذين يخشون ربهم بالغيب واقاموا الصلاة ومن تزكى فانما يتزكى لنفسه والى الله المصير ١٨
وَلَا تَزِرُ وَازِرَةٌۭ وِزْرَ أُخْرَىٰ ۚ وَإِن تَدْعُ مُثْقَلَةٌ إِلَىٰ حِمْلِهَا لَا يُحْمَلْ مِنْهُ شَىْءٌۭ وَلَوْ كَانَ ذَا قُرْبَىٰٓ ۗ إِنَّمَا تُنذِرُ ٱلَّذِينَ يَخْشَوْنَ رَبَّهُم بِٱلْغَيْبِ وَأَقَامُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ ۚ وَمَن تَزَكَّىٰ فَإِنَّمَا يَتَزَكَّىٰ لِنَفْسِهِۦ ۚ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ١٨
وَلَا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٌ
وِّزْرَ
اُخْرٰی ؕ
وَاِنْ
تَدْعُ
مُثْقَلَةٌ
اِلٰی
حِمْلِهَا
لَا
یُحْمَلْ
مِنْهُ
شَیْءٌ
وَّلَوْ
كَانَ
ذَا
قُرْبٰی ؕ
اِنَّمَا
تُنْذِرُ
الَّذِیْنَ
یَخْشَوْنَ
رَبَّهُمْ
بِالْغَیْبِ
وَاَقَامُوا
الصَّلٰوةَ ؕ
وَمَنْ
تَزَكّٰی
فَاِنَّمَا
یَتَزَكّٰی
لِنَفْسِهٖ ؕ
وَاِلَی
اللّٰهِ
الْمَصِیْرُ
۟
Dan orang yang berdosa tidak akan memikul dosa orang lain. Dan jika seseorang yang dibebani berat dosanya memanggil (orang lain) untuk memikul bebannya itu tidak akan dipikulkan sedikit pun, meskipun (yang dipanggilnya itu) kaum kerabatnya. Sesunggunya yang dapat engkau beri peringatan hanya orang-orang yang takut kepada (azab) Tuhannya (sekalipun) mereka tidak melihat-Nya
1
dan mereka yang melaksanakan salat. Barangsiapa yang menyucikan dirinya, sesungguhnya dia menyucikan diri untuk kebaikan dirinya sendiri. Dan kepada Allah lah tempat kembali.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
true view
Mengikuti
48 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 35:18
My sins are of my own, not of my mother, nor father. My wife, daughter or of my son.
Neither can I carry their sins, try as I might.
But there is Allah, with his tremendous might, power unimaginable, mercy unmatched, and truly deserving to be held in awe. Who can take away mountains of burdens and reset the scales.
So we line up for prayers and ask for forgiveness. For ourselves and our family. For our friends and our people.
Truly, this ...
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19
2
Hafza Eman
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 35:18
While seeing a mother walking behind her children, carrying not only her own bag but also the two school bags of her sons, it reminded me of this Ayah. It was a small moment, yet it carried a profound reminder. In this world, we often carry the burdens of others. Mothers and fathers take on countless responsibilities without hesitation, doing all they can to ease the path for their children.
In this life, we can carry each other’s loads out of l...
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17
6
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