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Fatir
13
35:13
يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لاجل مسمى ذالكم الله ربكم له الملك والذين تدعون من دونه ما يملكون من قطمير ١٣
يُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَيُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ وَسَخَّرَ ٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ كُلٌّۭ يَجْرِى لِأَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى ۚ ذَٰلِكُمُ ٱللَّهُ رَبُّكُمْ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ تَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِۦ مَا يَمْلِكُونَ مِن قِطْمِيرٍ ١٣
یُوْلِجُ
الَّیْلَ
فِی
النَّهَارِ
وَیُوْلِجُ
النَّهَارَ
فِی
الَّیْلِ ۙ
وَسَخَّرَ
الشَّمْسَ
وَالْقَمَرَ ۖؗ
كُلٌّ
یَّجْرِیْ
لِاَجَلٍ
مُّسَمًّی ؕ
ذٰلِكُمُ
اللّٰهُ
رَبُّكُمْ
لَهُ
الْمُلْكُ ؕ
وَالَّذِیْنَ
تَدْعُوْنَ
مِنْ
دُوْنِهٖ
مَا
یَمْلِكُوْنَ
مِنْ
قِطْمِیْرٍ
۟ؕ
Dia memasukkan malam ke dalam siang dan memasukkan siang ke dalam malam dan menundukkan matahari dan bulan, masing-masing beredar menurut waktu yang ditentukan. Yang (berbuat) demikian itulah Allah Tuhanmu, milik-Nyalah segala kerajaan. Dan orang-orang yang kamu seru (sembah) selain Allah tidak mempunyai apa-apa walaupun setipis kulit ari.
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
A Siddiqui
Mengikuti
3 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 22:61, 31:29, 35:13, 57:6
I think about these verses when my kids are having a hard time waking up in the morning. I feel bad about having to turn their lights on because it makes their eyes scrunch up from the the light suddenly shining on their faces.
I heard a lecture where the speaker was saying that God could have designed the world to transition from day to night, and night to day like the sudden flipping of a switch. But He was so Merciful to the creation that he ...
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36
14
Sundas Ejaz
Mengikuti
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 35:13
We all seem to be chasing contrasting things as per our goals, but there is one thing which we all crave for — and that is the feeling of 'contentment'. We often feel satisfied, but it only lasts for a short period of time. Perhaps, this is because we are seeking contentment in people and materialism.
Let's assume your friends/family members are in a more reputable and high ranking position than you. As such, it is likely you would introduce th...
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17
8
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