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Fatir
1
35:1
الحمد لله فاطر السماوات والارض جاعل الملايكة رسلا اولي اجنحة مثنى وثلاث ورباع يزيد في الخلق ما يشاء ان الله على كل شيء قدير ١
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ فَاطِرِ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ جَاعِلِ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ رُسُلًا أُو۟لِىٓ أَجْنِحَةٍۢ مَّثْنَىٰ وَثُلَـٰثَ وَرُبَـٰعَ ۚ يَزِيدُ فِى ٱلْخَلْقِ مَا يَشَآءُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ١
اَلْحَمْدُ
لِلّٰهِ
فَاطِرِ
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضِ
جَاعِلِ
الْمَلٰٓىِٕكَةِ
رُسُلًا
اُولِیْۤ
اَجْنِحَةٍ
مَّثْنٰی
وَثُلٰثَ
وَرُبٰعَ ؕ
یَزِیْدُ
فِی
الْخَلْقِ
مَا
یَشَآءُ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
عَلٰی
كُلِّ
شَیْءٍ
قَدِیْرٌ
۟
Segala puji bagi Allah Pencipta langit dan bumi, yang menjadikan malaikat sebagai utusan-utusan (untuk mengurus berbagai macam urusan) yang mempunyai sayap, masing-masing (ada yang) dua, tiga dan empat. Allah menambahkan pada ciptaan-Nya apa yang Dia kehendaki. Sungguh, Allah Mahakuasa atas segala sesuatu.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
R. Ebied
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4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
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2
Rushana Roberts
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
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