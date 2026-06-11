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Asy-Syams
15
91:15
ولا يخاف عقباها ١٥
وَلَا يَخَافُ عُقْبَـٰهَا ١٥
وَلَا
يَخَافُ
عُقۡبٰهَا
١٥
Dan Dia tidak takut terhadap akibatnya.
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[
وَلَا يَخَافُ عُقْبَاهَا (١٥)
] وه خوای گهوره لهسهرهنجامی كارهكانی ناترسێ و ترسی هیچ كهسێكی نیهو ههرچیهك بكات بهبێ ترس ئهیكات، والله أعلم.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran