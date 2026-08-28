إِنَّمَا تُوعَدُونَ لَوَاقِعٌ ( …that which you are promised is sure to happen…77:7)
This is the subject of these oaths. It means that the Day of Judgment, Reckoning, and Reward and Punishment that is promised by the Prophets (علیہم السلام) has certainly to be fulfilled. Allah then describes some of the events that will occur on the Day of Judgment. The stars will be extinguished, which could mean that they will be completely destroyed, or they will exist, but their lights will be lost. In this way the entire world will be plunged in absolute darkness. The second event to occur is the splitting of the sky. The third event to occur is that the mountains will be blown away as dust. The fourth event is described in the following verse: