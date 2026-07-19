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Luqman
6
31:6
ومن الناس من يشتري لهو الحديث ليضل عن سبيل الله بغير علم ويتخذها هزوا اولايك لهم عذاب مهين ٦
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْتَرِى لَهْوَ ٱلْحَدِيثِ لِيُضِلَّ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍۢ وَيَتَّخِذَهَا هُزُوًا ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٦
وَمِنَ
النَّاسِ
مَنْ
یَّشْتَرِیْ
لَهْوَ
الْحَدِیْثِ
لِیُضِلَّ
عَنْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ
بِغَیْرِ
عِلْمٍ ۖۗ
وَّیَتَّخِذَهَا
هُزُوًا ؕ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
لَهُمْ
عَذَابٌ
مُّهِیْنٌ
۟
Dan di antara manusia (ada) orang yang mempergunakan percakapan kosong untuk menyesatkan (manusia) dari jalan Allah tanpa ilmu dan menjadikannya olok-olokan. Mereka itu akan memperoleh azab yang menghinakan.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:6
﷽
But among humankind are those
who purchase amusing tales
to lead astray from the way of Allah
without any knowledge
and to make a mockery of it
For them is a degrading punishment (31:6)
In this time and age, we are witnessing a relentless surge of empty entertainment, wrapped up in superficial glitz and glamour.
The ever-expanding landscape of social media seems to be crafting stories, not for meaning or depth, but for the sake of amusement...
Lihat lainnya
12
1
Munther El-Alami
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:6-7, 31:12, 8:32-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
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10
3
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
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