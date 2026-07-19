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Luqman
32
31:32
واذا غشيهم موج كالظلل دعوا الله مخلصين له الدين فلما نجاهم الى البر فمنهم مقتصد وما يجحد باياتنا الا كل ختار كفور ٣٢
وَإِذَا غَشِيَهُم مَّوْجٌۭ كَٱلظُّلَلِ دَعَوُا۟ ٱللَّهَ مُخْلِصِينَ لَهُ ٱلدِّينَ فَلَمَّا نَجَّىٰهُمْ إِلَى ٱلْبَرِّ فَمِنْهُم مُّقْتَصِدٌۭ ۚ وَمَا يَجْحَدُ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَآ إِلَّا كُلُّ خَتَّارٍۢ كَفُورٍۢ ٣٢
وَاِذَا
غَشِیَهُمْ
مَّوْجٌ
كَالظُّلَلِ
دَعَوُا
اللّٰهَ
مُخْلِصِیْنَ
لَهُ
الدِّیْنَ ۚ۬
فَلَمَّا
نَجّٰىهُمْ
اِلَی
الْبَرِّ
فَمِنْهُمْ
مُّقْتَصِدٌ ؕ
وَمَا
یَجْحَدُ
بِاٰیٰتِنَاۤ
اِلَّا
كُلُّ
خَتَّارٍ
كَفُوْرٍ
۟
Dan apabila mereka digulung ombak yang besar seperti gunung, mereka menyeru Allah dengan tulus ikhlas beragama kepada-Nya. Tetapi ketika Allah menyelamatkan mereka sampai di daratan, lalu sebagian mereka tetap menempuh jalan yang lurus.
1
Adapun yang mengingkari ayat-ayat Kami hanyalah pengkhianat yang tidak berterima kasih.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Amino Sheikh
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:32
'Bismillah rahman rahim'
In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
This is important verse to always have in your mind. Life is full of tumultuous waves, constantly shifting between highs and lows, challenging our true iman and taqwa. Allah reminds us that we are truly always in need of him alone. Everyone who experiences turmoil in life calls out to Allah seeking comfort and strength in moments of struggle and despair. When tho...
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4
2
Yousef Junior
Mengikuti
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:32
This ayah is an amazing analogy to life. In it's literal sense, it's completely true if you've ever sailed or been on a cruise or boat. When the integrity of the vessel is in question due to the weather, EVERY soul acknowledges its helplessness and turn to the one they know deep inside of them can control the seas.
Imagine yourself on a ship, under the shadow of a tidal wave. Who is it you'll turn to?
Similarly, this tidal wave is our major ...
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9
1
Sirotum Daud
Mengikuti
27 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
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12
1
S Rahman
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:31-32, 10:22, 31:29
In 31:29, Allah highlights His direct creation, but in 31:31, He draws our attention to something manmade—a ship. Even something as complex as a ship relies entirely on Allah’s will to function. It depends on the right wind direction, calm waves, and the buoyant force—all of which are under Allah’s control. SubhanAllah, even the sea, vast and powerful, has no strength of its own. It is Allah who gave it the ability to hold such a massive vessel, ...
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