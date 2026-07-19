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25
31:25
ولين سالتهم من خلق السماوات والارض ليقولن الله قل الحمد لله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٢٥
وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُم مَّنْ خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ لَيَقُولُنَّ ٱللَّهُ ۚ قُلِ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٢٥
وَلَىِٕنْ
سَاَلْتَهُمْ
مَّنْ
خَلَقَ
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضَ
لَیَقُوْلُنَّ
اللّٰهُ ؕ
قُلِ
الْحَمْدُ
لِلّٰهِ ؕ
بَلْ
اَكْثَرُهُمْ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Dan sungguh, jika engkau (Muhammad) tanyakan kepada mereka, "Siapakah yang menciptakan langit dan bumi?" Tentu mereka akan menjawab, "Allah." Katakanlah, "Segala puji bagi Allah," tetapi kebanyakan mereka tidak mengetahui.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
R. Ebied
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4 tahun yang lalu
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Referensi
Ayat 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
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