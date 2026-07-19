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Luqman
16
31:16
يا بني انها ان تك مثقال حبة من خردل فتكن في صخرة او في السماوات او في الارض يات بها الله ان الله لطيف خبير ١٦
يَـٰبُنَىَّ إِنَّهَآ إِن تَكُ مِثْقَالَ حَبَّةٍۢ مِّنْ خَرْدَلٍۢ فَتَكُن فِى صَخْرَةٍ أَوْ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ أَوْ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يَأْتِ بِهَا ٱللَّهُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَطِيفٌ خَبِيرٌۭ ١٦
یٰبُنَیَّ
اِنَّهَاۤ
اِنْ
تَكُ
مِثْقَالَ
حَبَّةٍ
مِّنْ
خَرْدَلٍ
فَتَكُنْ
فِیْ
صَخْرَةٍ
اَوْ
فِی
السَّمٰوٰتِ
اَوْ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
یَاْتِ
بِهَا
اللّٰهُ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
لَطِیْفٌ
خَبِیْرٌ
۟
(Lukman berkata), "Wahai anakku! Sungguh, jika ada (suatu perbuatan) seberat biji sawi, dan berada dalam batu atau di langit atau di bumi, niscaya Allah akan memberinya (balasan). Sesungguhnya Allah Mahahalus,
1
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Fay Kay
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:16, 99:7-8, 24:38-39
ASA WRWB
I feel sorry for being late in jumping the wagon on this month's theme and missing out on gems!
SubhanAllah we just felt an earthquake in the US and I was reminded of Surah Zalzalah. Allah uses this Surah as another sign of the Day of Judgment and the happenings of that day. The last two verses tie into the idea of mindfulness/Taqwa and in particular Mindful Fasting.
On the Day of Judgment, every single deed regardless of degree (big/...
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5
1
A Siddiqui
Mengikuti
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 21:47, 31:16
Yesterday, I read an amazing comment online that someone had heard in a lecture:
'Think of your grave like an empty treasure chest that you fill with your deeds throughout your life.'
This reminds me of the ayahs that tell us that no deed is ever lost, even if it's the size of a mustard seed. Every time we make wudhu and pray, every time we read and reflect on the Quran, every encouraging word we speak, every form of charity, every smile, ever...
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13
0
J Yousef
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 22:63, 6:103, 33:34, 31:16
Diposting di
The 99 Names of Allah
He who is Benevolent, Gentle and Subtle with His servants. So when we say that God Almighty is lateef with His slaves, it means that while He is always with us, and knows everything that goes on within us from thoughts and emotions, His protection and His presence with us are subtle. You may believe it is your friend that is comforting you, but in reality, it is God Almighty who sent you that friend. Perhaps that one word was what you needed to u...
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1
0
Munther El-Alami
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:12-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
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7
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:16-19
﷽
Reflecting on the verses from Luqman’s advice to his son, we are reminded of Allah’s infinite knowledge and awareness. Even if something as small as a mustard seed were hidden deep within a rock or scattered in the vastness of the heavens or the earth, Allah would bring it forth.
Nothing escapes Him, no matter how insignificant or hidden it may seem.
Luqman advises his son to establish prayer, encourage good, and patiently endure challenges....
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7
3
Sajid Bhutta
Mengikuti
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:16-17
It's beautiful how we get to experience the conversation between Luqman and his son, this not only teaches us how to be, but also what we should teach our children.
To never underestimate any single deed, perhaps that could be the most beloved thing to Allah.
Establish prayer, not just pray it. But make it the pillar of your life.
Not only encourage others to do good and forbid them from what is evil but to encourage YOURSELF to do good and f...
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