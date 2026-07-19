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Luqman
13
31:13
واذ قال لقمان لابنه وهو يعظه يا بني لا تشرك بالله ان الشرك لظلم عظيم ١٣
وَإِذْ قَالَ لُقْمَـٰنُ لِٱبْنِهِۦ وَهُوَ يَعِظُهُۥ يَـٰبُنَىَّ لَا تُشْرِكْ بِٱللَّهِ ۖ إِنَّ ٱلشِّرْكَ لَظُلْمٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ١٣
وَاِذْ
قَالَ
لُقْمٰنُ
لِابْنِهٖ
وَهُوَ
یَعِظُهٗ
یٰبُنَیَّ
لَا
تُشْرِكْ
بِاللّٰهِ ؔؕ
اِنَّ
الشِّرْكَ
لَظُلْمٌ
عَظِیْمٌ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Lukman berkata kepada anaknya, ketika dia memberi pelajaran kepadanya, "Wahai anakku! Janganlah engkau mempersekutukan Allah, sesungguhnya mempersekutukan (Allah) adalah benar-benar kezaliman yang besar."
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Suleiman Hani
Mengikuti
20 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:13
Leadership That Starts With Relationship
The Qur’an teaches that guidance is not only correct information, it is also a merciful delivery that reaches the heart. Luqman’s first lesson is tone and closeness, reminding you that leadership at home is built through patience, consistency, and love with boundaries, and that the people closest to you are often the truest mirror of your character.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
...
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Munther El-Alami
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 31:12-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
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